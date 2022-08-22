"You can’t just leave camp & go vacation with the family" - NFL fans have mixed response to Tom Brady skipping practice for trip with Gisele Bundchen to Bahamas

There were a ton of wild theories regarding Tom Brady's recent absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There was even a rumor that he was skipping practice to film the hit television show The Masked Singer. On Sunday, it was announced that he would be returning to the team very soon and might even play in their preseason finale this weekend.

It is now being reported by Pro Football Network that his absence is largely due to a family vacation with his wife, Gisele. It was a bit of a surprise, as you don't become a seven-time Super Bowl winner and a three-time MVP without extreme dedication to the game.

NFL fans have had a mixed response to this news, with some feeling like even the greatest of all time can't just leave his team right before the season. Here are some of the top reactions:

Ace Football Analytics @js_ace_football @PFN365 @schadjoe @AaronWilson_NFL He’s the greatest QB to ever live that’s not in doubt, however im a firm believer that u can’t just leave camp & go vacation with the family. No matter who u are, others players in camp ain’t ok with this. @PFN365 @schadjoe @AaronWilson_NFL He’s the greatest QB to ever live that’s not in doubt, however im a firm believer that u can’t just leave camp & go vacation with the family. No matter who u are, others players in camp ain’t ok with this.

Joey Smith @crazyinvegas @PFN365 @AaronWilson_NFL Like he can vacation anywhere in the world at any exclusive resort at any time. But he chose the 3rd week of Aug to go to the Bahamas when it’s not even the best time to go there?? And he couldn’t or wouldn’t change it once he returned to play because?? He’s such a diva @PFN365 @AaronWilson_NFL Like he can vacation anywhere in the world at any exclusive resort at any time. But he chose the 3rd week of Aug to go to the Bahamas when it’s not even the best time to go there?? And he couldn’t or wouldn’t change it once he returned to play because?? He’s such a diva

Jen Tulicki @jentulicki @PFN365 @AaronWilson_NFL To everyone bashing Tom (and buying into the Masked Singer theory), if you’ve looked at & read the captions of Tom & Gisele’s happy bday posts to each other on IG in recent months, you’ll realize this is probably not your typical family vacation. Football players are people too. @PFN365 @AaronWilson_NFL To everyone bashing Tom (and buying into the Masked Singer theory), if you’ve looked at & read the captions of Tom & Gisele’s happy bday posts to each other on IG in recent months, you’ll realize this is probably not your typical family vacation. Football players are people too.

Cory @Cofy21 @PFN365 @AaronWilson_NFL So it was a family vacation they planned when he retired? @PFN365 @AaronWilson_NFL So it was a family vacation they planned when he retired?

Brady has not yet commented on this report, nor has head coach Todd Bowles. Bowles was reportedly told about the absence up front and has known the entire time.

Is Tom Brady headed for a down year?

There are several factors currently working against Tom Brady. Firstly, defenders know this might be their last chance to face him, making them even more motivated to play well. The same is true for opposing head coaches. As one Twitter user pointed out, there's also the mentality of having previously retired that might cause Brady to unknowingly mail it in.

Furthermore, training camp is vital for quarterbacks, especially one with a new wide receiver in Julio Jones and a new tight end in Kyle Rudolph. Missing time could delay developing a connection in the passing game.

Bruce Arians is gone, so the offense will change a little bit. Preseason is the time for quarterbacks to learn their offense, and the quarterback hasn't had as much of an opportunity to do that.

Finally, while the legendary quarterback has defied the odds for a while, age catches up with everyone. Normal players don't perform well at 44 years old and even Brady will one day succumb to his age. It usually comes without a lot of warning, so this could be the year his arm finally fails him. If that's the case, it might be a long year in Tampa Bay.

If there's one quarterback in the league who has and can overcome this, though, it's definitely Tom Brady.

