"Narrow AND thick?!", "Traded for him cause their coach is horny" - NFL fans in disbelief about Vikings coach's description of Jalen Reagor 

Jalen Reagor was traded by the Philadelphia Eagles to the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings are excited to have the 23-year-old wide receiver on the team, particularly special teams coordinator Matt Daniels. Daniels described the wideout, saying:
"He's a very stout, cocky-built guy. Narrow, thick, strong legs. Big glutes, really nice calves. I was salivating over this dude."
NFL fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Daniels and his description of Reagor. A couple of fans said that the Vikings coach was "horny" and emphasized the words "narrow" and "thick":
Other fans called for a pause, an NSFW warning and a bonk after seeing Daniels' comments about the receiver:
Last month, the Eagles traded Reagor to the Vikings in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick next year. They also offered a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024 that would drop to a fifth-round pick if specific statistical benchmarks are not met.
A day before the team traded him to Minnesota, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman spoke highly of the wideout, saying:
"I think when you look at Jalen, one of the things that one of our scouts said to me today is he was one of the only guys that practiced every day. The guy brought it every day. He worked on his craft. He had a great attitude, great energy. Obviously, he's a talented guy. He's 23 years old."
Reagor and his time with the Eagles and role with Vikings
The Eagles drafted Reagor in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, a pick before the Vikings drafted Justin Jefferson. As an Eagle, he had 64 receptions, 695 yards receiving, and three touchdowns in two seasons. In his rookie season, he also returned a punt 73 yards for a touchdown.
One reason the Vikings made the move for Reagor was to add depth at receiver. The Vikings are set atop their depth chart at the position with Jefferson, Adam Thielen and KJ Osborn. However, their number four wideout, Bisi Johnson, tore his ACL in practice.
This left the Vikings with their sixth-round pick in this year's draft, Jalen Nailor, as Johnson's backup. Let's see how the former Eagles receiver will fit into the Vikings offense this season.
