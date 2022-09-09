"Narrow AND thick?!", "Traded for him cause their coach is horny" - NFL fans in disbelief about Vikings coach's description of Jalen Reagor 

Jalen Reagor was traded by the Philadelphia Eagles to the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings are excited to have the 23-year-old wide receiver on the team, particularly special teams coordinator Matt Daniels. Daniels described the wideout, saying:

"He's a very stout, cocky-built guy. Narrow, thick, strong legs. Big glutes, really nice calves. I was salivating over this dude."

NFL fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Daniels and his description of Reagor. A couple of fans said that the Vikings coach was "horny" and emphasized the words "narrow" and "thick":

Meez @MEEZUSWALKS Alec Lewis @alec_lewis Vikings special teams coordinator Matt Daniels on Jalen Reagor, whom he has had respect for as a punt returner for some time: "He's a very stout, cocky-built guy. Narrow. Thick. Strong legs. Big glutes. Really nice calves. I was salivating over this dude." Vikings special teams coordinator Matt Daniels on Jalen Reagor, whom he has had respect for as a punt returner for some time: "He's a very stout, cocky-built guy. Narrow. Thick. Strong legs. Big glutes. Really nice calves. I was salivating over this dude." Traded for him cause their coach is horny smh twitter.com/alec_lewis/sta… Traded for him cause their coach is horny smh twitter.com/alec_lewis/sta…

Kalyn Kahler @kalynkahler Alec Lewis @alec_lewis Vikings special teams coordinator Matt Daniels on Jalen Reagor, whom he has had respect for as a punt returner for some time: "He's a very stout, cocky-built guy. Narrow. Thick. Strong legs. Big glutes. Really nice calves. I was salivating over this dude." Vikings special teams coordinator Matt Daniels on Jalen Reagor, whom he has had respect for as a punt returner for some time: "He's a very stout, cocky-built guy. Narrow. Thick. Strong legs. Big glutes. Really nice calves. I was salivating over this dude." narrow AND thick?! twitter.com/alec_lewis/sta… narrow AND thick?! twitter.com/alec_lewis/sta…

Other fans called for a pause, an NSFW warning and a bonk after seeing Daniels' comments about the receiver:

Carson Falk ™ @CFalk2525 Alec Lewis @alec_lewis Vikings special teams coordinator Matt Daniels on Jalen Reagor, whom he has had respect for as a punt returner for some time: "He's a very stout, cocky-built guy. Narrow. Thick. Strong legs. Big glutes. Really nice calves. I was salivating over this dude." Vikings special teams coordinator Matt Daniels on Jalen Reagor, whom he has had respect for as a punt returner for some time: "He's a very stout, cocky-built guy. Narrow. Thick. Strong legs. Big glutes. Really nice calves. I was salivating over this dude." Pause. twitter.com/alec_lewis/sta… Pause. twitter.com/alec_lewis/sta…

Big Cat @BarstoolBigCat Alec Lewis @alec_lewis Vikings special teams coordinator Matt Daniels on Jalen Reagor, whom he has had respect for as a punt returner for some time: "He's a very stout, cocky-built guy. Narrow. Thick. Strong legs. Big glutes. Really nice calves. I was salivating over this dude." Vikings special teams coordinator Matt Daniels on Jalen Reagor, whom he has had respect for as a punt returner for some time: "He's a very stout, cocky-built guy. Narrow. Thick. Strong legs. Big glutes. Really nice calves. I was salivating over this dude." Bonk twitter.com/alec_lewis/sta… Bonk twitter.com/alec_lewis/sta…

Cole Smith @SkolSmith Alec Lewis @alec_lewis Vikings special teams coordinator Matt Daniels on Jalen Reagor, whom he has had respect for as a punt returner for some time: "He's a very stout, cocky-built guy. Narrow. Thick. Strong legs. Big glutes. Really nice calves. I was salivating over this dude." Vikings special teams coordinator Matt Daniels on Jalen Reagor, whom he has had respect for as a punt returner for some time: "He's a very stout, cocky-built guy. Narrow. Thick. Strong legs. Big glutes. Really nice calves. I was salivating over this dude." We need a NSFW warning next time. twitter.com/alec_lewis/sta… We need a NSFW warning next time. twitter.com/alec_lewis/sta…

Elijah Rubenstein @ERubenstein00 Alec Lewis @alec_lewis Vikings special teams coordinator Matt Daniels on Jalen Reagor, whom he has had respect for as a punt returner for some time: "He's a very stout, cocky-built guy. Narrow. Thick. Strong legs. Big glutes. Really nice calves. I was salivating over this dude." Vikings special teams coordinator Matt Daniels on Jalen Reagor, whom he has had respect for as a punt returner for some time: "He's a very stout, cocky-built guy. Narrow. Thick. Strong legs. Big glutes. Really nice calves. I was salivating over this dude." BIG pause twitter.com/alec_lewis/sta… BIG pause twitter.com/alec_lewis/sta…

🐻⬇️ Dan @BearDownDan Alec Lewis @alec_lewis Vikings special teams coordinator Matt Daniels on Jalen Reagor, whom he has had respect for as a punt returner for some time: "He's a very stout, cocky-built guy. Narrow. Thick. Strong legs. Big glutes. Really nice calves. I was salivating over this dude." Vikings special teams coordinator Matt Daniels on Jalen Reagor, whom he has had respect for as a punt returner for some time: "He's a very stout, cocky-built guy. Narrow. Thick. Strong legs. Big glutes. Really nice calves. I was salivating over this dude." Man I said "pause" 32 times reading this twitter.com/alec_lewis/sta… Man I said "pause" 32 times reading this twitter.com/alec_lewis/sta…

Last month, the Eagles traded Reagor to the Vikings in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick next year. They also offered a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024 that would drop to a fifth-round pick if specific statistical benchmarks are not met.

A day before the team traded him to Minnesota, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman spoke highly of the wideout, saying:

"I think when you look at Jalen, one of the things that one of our scouts said to me today is he was one of the only guys that practiced every day. The guy brought it every day. He worked on his craft. He had a great attitude, great energy. Obviously, he's a talented guy. He's 23 years old."

Reagor and his time with the Eagles and role with Vikings

Pittsburgh Steelers v Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles drafted Reagor in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, a pick before the Vikings drafted Justin Jefferson. As an Eagle, he had 64 receptions, 695 yards receiving, and three touchdowns in two seasons. In his rookie season, he also returned a punt 73 yards for a touchdown.

One reason the Vikings made the move for Reagor was to add depth at receiver. The Vikings are set atop their depth chart at the position with Jefferson, Adam Thielen and KJ Osborn. However, their number four wideout, Bisi Johnson, tore his ACL in practice.

This left the Vikings with their sixth-round pick in this year's draft, Jalen Nailor, as Johnson's backup. Let's see how the former Eagles receiver will fit into the Vikings offense this season.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit ESPN and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12