NFL fans point out 'weird timing' of Brittany Mahomes' SKIMS endorsement and Kayla Nicole's sighting at Khloe Kardashian's event 

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes recently debuted their new partnership with Kim Kardashian's line, SKIMS. On the same day, Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole modeled Khloe Kardashian's newest line with Fabletics' sportswear.

Fans were skeptical of the timing of the two partnerships with the Kardashian sisters. Brittany Mahomes and Kayla Nicole recently unfollowed each other on Instagram after Kelce began dating singer Taylor Swift. The two were close friends even after the breakup yet but it now appears to be over.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans on Reddit questioned if Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian were using the Taylor Swift effect to their advantage? Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been making headlines since rumors of their romance began in September.

Fans believe that the Kardashians, used the popularity of the situation as a way to market their respective brands.

Below are some of the comments from fans on Reddit:

Comment byu/TurnoverSouthern8998 from discussion inBrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

Comment byu/TurnoverSouthern8998 from discussion inBrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

Comment byu/TurnoverSouthern8998 from discussion inBrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

Comment byu/TurnoverSouthern8998 from discussion inBrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

Comment byu/TurnoverSouthern8998 from discussion inBrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

Comment byu/TurnoverSouthern8998 from discussion inBrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

Comment byu/TurnoverSouthern8998 from discussion inBrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

Comment byu/TurnoverSouthern8998 from discussion inBrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

What did Dave Portnoy say about Brittany Mahomes' new SKIMS line?

Brittany, Patrick Mahomes and their two children debuted their new campaign with SKIMS last week. The family of four are wearing two different styles of matching pajamas that are perfect for the holiday season. The new family pajama line was so popular that the SKIMS website crashed momentarily due to the large numbers of orders placed.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy took offense to Patrick Mahomes' family starring in the SKIMS campaign. Portnoy feels that Brittany is betraying Taylor Swift and their new friendship by working with Kim Kardashian's brand.

"BRITTANY MAHOLMES IS TRASH!!! WAY TO STAB TAYLOR RIGHT IN THE BACK AFTER SHE WELCOMED YOU INTO HER WORLD."

Expand Tweet

Taylor Swift and Kanye West have had a feud since 2009 when he interrupted her acceptance speech at the VMA's and insisted that Beyonce should have won. West was then married to Kim Kardashian and many believe she was involved in the ongoing feud with Swift.

Due to that chain of events, Dave Portnoy believes that Brittany Mahomes is being a bad friend to Taylor Swift for working with Kardashian's line.