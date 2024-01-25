The NFL announced another special guest and aspect for Super Bowl 58 coming up on February 11. The big game, which will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, will now have an in-game DJ for the first time in NFL history. This year's inaugural DJ is Tiesto, who will start his performance during pre-game warmups.

After kickoff, Tiesto will remain performing during television commercial breaks. Fans at home will even get a glimpse of him at the turntables. Tiesto will also keep fans entertained through his social media accounts, where they can get a behind-the-scenes look at his performances.

Tiesto expressed his excitement at being the first DJ to perform at the big game in the official statement from the NFL:

“I’m excited to be a part of the Super Bowl LVIII. And it’s even more incredible that it’s in my favorite place – Las Vegas. Thank you to the NFL for having me. I cannot wait to party with you all at the big game!”

NFL fans were a bit apprehensive when this news was announced. Fans were unsure why the Super Bowl needed an in-game DJ, especially if it had never been needed in the past.

Below are fans' comments on social media and their opinions on Tiesto performing during this year's Super Bowl.

Who will perform in the Super Bowl 58 halftime show?

In September, the NFL announced that Usher will perform at the Super Bowl 58 halftime show. The award-winning artist has a popular residency at the MGM in Las Vegas.

Apple Music and Roc Nation took over the sponsorship and management of the halftime show last year. Rihanna's performance garnered around 200 viewers and it was a tremendous success.

Who will sing the National Anthem at this year's big game?

While the NFL announced Tiesto will be the in-game DJ for the big game, the league also made a big announcement last week. Country music star Reba McEntire will sing the National Anthem this year.

Post Malone will sing "America the Beautiful" and Andra Day will sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing."