"Invest in women’s sports" - NFL fans react to Tom Brady's latest tweet hyping up his niece in softball game

Tom Brady took to social media to talk about his niece, UCLA standout player Maya, and her game at the Women's College World Series. NFL fans also took to social media to discuss the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback boosting his niece and the UCLA Bruins softball team.

This fan tweeted that the quarterback could be the next pro softball owner and could invest in women's sports:

Another fan wrote that they aren't mad at the quarterback's niece because those genes are to be recognized for athletics in the Bay Area:

Julie Middleton @JulieMi17300708 @TomBrady @espnW @UCLASoftball I ain't mad her. Then genes are to be recognized for and the Bay Area athletics. Don't be such haters people. She's amazing!!

This fan of the University of Oklahoma softball noted the Tampa Bay quarterback's niece is a baller:

One fan wrote that the quarterback should be proud of his niece because she's an awesome player:

Davis @goherd94 @TomBrady @UCLASoftball Tom be proud of your niece! She is an awesome player, who is competing for a spot in the finals. Give me a break people!

One fan tweeted that although Brady is their favorite quarterback ever, they hope he isn't upset when the Sooners win:

Justin @soonerpcv @TomBrady @UCLASoftball Oh, Tommy. You're my guy and my favorite QB ever, but I hope you don't cry when the Sooners win.

One Oklahoma fan noted that Maya has a bright future and that UCLA had a great season:

A fan stated that the three-time NFL MVP's niece could ball:

Professional golfer Keegan Bradley also chimed in:

A Kansas City Chiefs fan jumped in to say that quarterback Patrick Mahomes owns the Buccaneers signal-caller:

Another Sooners fan tweeted an update of the score, commenting, "What about now, Tom":

Maya Brady against Oklahoma

UCLA CF Maya Brady. Source: Tampa Bay Times

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback's niece had an incredible game against the Sooners. Maya, a sophomore center fielder for UCLA, hit two home runs and had five runs batted in the 7-3 victory over Oklahoma in the semifinals of the Women's College World Series.

Maya's uncle posted a video of what seemed to be her screaming, "Let's f–king go," amid her fantastic game at the plate. The catchphrase is a signature of the quarterback on the football field. It looks as though he passed it down to her niece.

It was Maya Brady's second career multi-home-run game and her first since May last year. UCLA's season ended after Oklahoma shut out the Bruins 15 -0 in their second game.

For the Bruins this season, Maya had a .339 batting average, 15 home runs, and 53 runs batted in. Without question, Maya is having great success in softball as her uncle, who will be playing in his 23rd season this year, has in the NFL.

