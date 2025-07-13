“He’s ready for retirement” - NFL fans react to Aaron Rodgers teeing off at ACC celebrity golf tournament

Aaron Rodgers has hinted that the 2025 season may be his last as a football player. In the meantime, he is enjoying this offseason by doing what most athletes do: playing golf.
The multiple-time MVP is participating in this week's American Century Championship celebrity tournament near Lake Tahoe in Nevada - below is a video of him taking a swing during the first round on Friday:
And it has led to much buzz:
"Great already getting ready for Steeler season," one salivated.
"Yessir 8," one praised.
"Not football," another admonished.
"I think he’s going to play like his hair is on fire," one opined.
"His swing is better than mine but I was expecting more from an NFL QB," another analyzed.
As a Pittsburgh Steeler, Aaron Rodgers will have a strong roster to play with in the 2025 season. He has some potent weapons to work with in running back Jaylen Warren, wide receivers DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin III, and tight ends Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith.
He will also have one of the most dominant defenses to create opportunities for him - a unit that includes defensive tackle Cam Heyward, edge rusher TJ Watt, run-stuffer Patrick Queen, and a monstrous secondary bannered by cornerbacks Darius Slay, Jalen Ramsey, Joey Porter Jr. and Beanie Bishop.
While waiting to begin his 17th hole in Saturday's second round, Aaron Rodgers praised "the newness of it all" when speaking to the Golf Channel:
"I'm excited at being at such a great franchise with (head coach Mike Tomlin), and I've enjoyed getting to know (offensive) coordinator Arthur Smith... I've known (quarterbacks coach) Tom Arth since we were young kids without any gray. It's so fun."
He concluded:
"It's a good quarterback room. It's good leadership in the locker room. Great fanbase, and I'm just excited to get back out there and finish it the right way."
Kevin Harlan likes Aaron Rodgers' chances with Steelers
There has been considerable criticism of Aaron Rodgers' decision to postpone his retirement after suffering a devastating Achilles tear and eventually moving to Pittsburgh, but it has also had its fair share of proponents, such as Cam Newton.
On Friday's episode of NFL Daily with Gregg Rosenthal, CBS play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan said (segment begins at 16:30 in this video):
"What he went through as a 39-year-old quarterback... I thought that was remarkable. I think the best of Rodgers at this stage of his career can still be seen, and the Steelers might be just the team to pull this off."
The one-time Super Bowl champion (ironically against the Steelers) is expected to make his debut with the black and gold in September against the New York Jets. Kickoff is at 1 pm on CBS.
