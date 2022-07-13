"He is such a f***ing worm" - NFL fans react to Adam Schefter's colleagues calling him out over his mistakes

NFL insider Adam Schefter is one of the big hitters in the media landscape. Often, he is the first to report a story, whether it be a player re-signing or a breaking news piece. He does so by posting this information on his Twitter page.

The main drawback of today's media has been that most journalists want to be first with a story, instead of being right about what is being reported. Schefter has, like many, had the odd slip up here and there, particularly with his reporting of the Deshaun Watson cases and the Dalvin Cook situation.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio wrote about this in his latest piece. He said that Schefter carries water for people to get better stories. It has caught the attention of NFL fans. They took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the Schefter's missteps and his job within the NFL media.

One fan named Blake wrote

"Schefter is such a f***ing worm."

A user named Christopher said that it is an excellent opinion from Florio.

One fan wrote that people are naive if they think that having good relationships does not impact reporting.

One fan posted and went hard at the NFL insider, saying that the media would be a better place without the 55-year-old reporter.

Another user posted that they love football, but the "breaking news" guys are annoying.

A fan named Brent also went in really hard on the 55-year-old as well.

Brent Johnson @OUCats88 @ProFootballTalk @washingtonpost @benjstrauss . @AdamSchefter Shefty’s a D-Bag parrot 🦜 who says whatever teams want him to say. Not a journalist; not an investigative reporter. Published JPPs illegally obtained medical records (a crime) and got bailed out by ESPN @ProFootballTalk @washingtonpost @benjstrauss @AdamSchefter Shefty’s a D-Bag parrot 🦜 who says whatever teams want him to say. Not a journalist; not an investigative reporter. Published JPPs illegally obtained medical records (a crime) and got bailed out by ESPN 💵.

One fan posted and wrote that it is hilarious that people respect the NFL insider as a journalist.

A fan named Jonathan posted that, even though the NFL insider will not admit it, it is obvious he does carry water for some people.

Jonathan @RVDBRONCOS @ProFootballTalk @washingtonpost @benjstrauss @AdamSchefter Hes obviously not going to admit to it but its also pretty obvious that he does. Still waiting on those league & team sources that told him Rodgers was getting traded draft night 2021. @ProFootballTalk @washingtonpost @benjstrauss @AdamSchefter Hes obviously not going to admit to it but its also pretty obvious that he does. Still waiting on those league & team sources that told him Rodgers was getting traded draft night 2021.

One user called out Florio for doing the exact same thing.

PDT @dt_polka @ProFootballTalk @washingtonpost @benjstrauss @AdamSchefter Carrying water ? Look in the mirror Florio. Dude drinks from the 3 rivers . Ultimate Steelers homer @ProFootballTalk @washingtonpost @benjstrauss @AdamSchefter Carrying water ? Look in the mirror Florio. Dude drinks from the 3 rivers . Ultimate Steelers homer

One fan went to bat for the insider, saying that he is nice and just trying to update curious people about the NFL.

Adam Schefter has a part to play in the NFL

The 55-year-old plays a crucial role in the NFL media

Most people will not like it, but the league needs media personalities like the 55-year-old. Often, the first to break a story or to give insight into a certain situation like a star player's contract, the part Schefter plays is vital.

Like Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero from NFL Network, these journalists play a critical role in keeping everyone up to date with the latest happenings in the league.

Whether people like it or not, these types of media personalities create content and drive people to watch and listen to the shows that cover the NFL.

While many people do not like what Schefter's job entails and how he goes about it at stages, he is here to stay. He does provide us with some great insights into the workings of the league.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far