"Beyond disrespectful": NFL fans react as Amazon broadcast brings up Tyreek Hill's domestic violence allegations during Bills-Dolphins game

By Andre Castillo
Modified Sep 19, 2025 04:00 GMT
New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins - Source: Getty
Tyreek Hill is facing multiple domestic violence accusations - Source: Getty

Tyreek Hill has been making headlines lately - and the reason is ugly: his estranged wife Ketta Vaccaro is accusing him of mutiple instances of domestic violence dating back to 2024.

His case was mentioned by sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung during Amazon Prime Video's broadcast of the Miami Dolphins-Buffalo Bills game on Thursday night:

And fans could only share horror and disgust at such brazen dissemination of information, regardless of their perception of the star wide receiver:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Embarrassing - (censored) Amazon," one cursed.
"Can we just focus on football not politics, drama, etc…?" another begged.
"They could’ve stayed on topic of football and talk about his touchdown but instead they choose to tarnish his name," another rued.

Hill would finish with five receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown. The Dolphins, however, lost 21-31 after Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard intercepted Tua Tagovailoa with around three minutes left.

Lawyer of Tyreek Hill's estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro discussed Dolphins WR's domestic violence case with top NFL investigator

Just in case Tyreek Hill thinks his predicament is already very bad, then it has seemingly only gotten worse.

Also on Thursday, TMZ reported that Evan R. Marks, legal counsel for the eight-time Pro Bowler's wife Keeta Vaccaro, was set to meet with Lisa Friel, a former prosecutor in New York who is now the NFL's senior vice-president for investigations.

It follows on from the league's vow to join the case, which it made two days after the allegations first surfaced. Spokesperson Brian McCarthy said via email:

"It is standard policy for the league to review a matter such as this."

The Dolphins themselves have also been monitoring the situation, with head coach Mike McDaniel saying thay the organization has "been in communication with the NFL and will let the process play out."

Hill denies the accusations, with his attorney Julius B. Collins accusing Vaccaro of attempting to extort him:

"These new allegations are further proof that Ms. Vacarro and/or her counsel are set on partaking in a smear campaign in hopes that Mr. Hill will settle and give her and her counsel an unreasonable and unwarranted amount of money. Mr. Hill will not be moved by this and awaits his day in Court to present his evidence."

Kim Villanueva, president of the National Organization for Women, has already called for a suspension, even directly appealing to commissioner Roger Goodell.

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Edited by Andre Castillo
