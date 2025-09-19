"Beyond disrespectful": NFL fans react as Amazon broadcast brings up Tyreek Hill's domestic violence allegations during Bills-Dolphins game

Tyreek Hill has been making headlines lately - and the reason is ugly: his estranged wife Ketta Vaccaro is accusing him of mutiple instances of domestic violence dating back to 2024.His case was mentioned by sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung during Amazon Prime Video's broadcast of the Miami Dolphins-Buffalo Bills game on Thursday night:And fans could only share horror and disgust at such brazen dissemination of information, regardless of their perception of the star wide receiver:Sports Politica @PopPolitica_LINKTyreek Hill is in the middle of a game-AT WORK and you are discussing his alleged domestic violence case. Beyond disrespectful. #BillsVsDolphinsChief @chiefflipsLINKwhy did they just randomly start talking about tyreek hill’s domestic violence history right after commercial break of this game on prime???? and then try to continue the game like they didn’t just tell us the most heinous shit about bro 😭😭😭&quot;Embarrassing - (censored) Amazon,&quot; one cursed.&quot;Can we just focus on football not politics, drama, etc…?&quot; another begged.&quot;They could’ve stayed on topic of football and talk about his touchdown but instead they choose to tarnish his name,&quot; another rued.Hill would finish with five receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown. The Dolphins, however, lost 21-31 after Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard intercepted Tua Tagovailoa with around three minutes left.Lawyer of Tyreek Hill's estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro discussed Dolphins WR's domestic violence case with top NFL investigatorJust in case Tyreek Hill thinks his predicament is already very bad, then it has seemingly only gotten worse.Also on Thursday, TMZ reported that Evan R. Marks, legal counsel for the eight-time Pro Bowler's wife Keeta Vaccaro, was set to meet with Lisa Friel, a former prosecutor in New York who is now the NFL's senior vice-president for investigations.It follows on from the league's vow to join the case, which it made two days after the allegations first surfaced. Spokesperson Brian McCarthy said via email:&quot;It is standard policy for the league to review a matter such as this.&quot;The Dolphins themselves have also been monitoring the situation, with head coach Mike McDaniel saying thay the organization has &quot;been in communication with the NFL and will let the process play out.&quot;Hill denies the accusations, with his attorney Julius B. Collins accusing Vaccaro of attempting to extort him:&quot;These new allegations are further proof that Ms. Vacarro and/or her counsel are set on partaking in a smear campaign in hopes that Mr. Hill will settle and give her and her counsel an unreasonable and unwarranted amount of money. Mr. Hill will not be moved by this and awaits his day in Court to present his evidence.&quot;Kim Villanueva, president of the National Organization for Women, has already called for a suspension, even directly appealing to commissioner Roger Goodell.