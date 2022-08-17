"Bro just do your music and dance" - NFL fans frustrated with Antonio Brown's beef with Tom Brady's personal trainer Alex Guerrero

Another day, another bizarre Antonio Brown headline. The former NFL receiver appeared to have woken up on the wrong side of the bed on Wednesday.

Brown unleashed a few tweets about Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady this morning. In one of these, Brown accused Brady of manipulating the game of football by taking his absence of leave from the Buccaneers last week, and until pre-season is over.

Brown then threatened to smack Brady's trainer, Alex Guerrero. This was due to an incident that happened back in the season where Brown accused Guerrero of taking players' money.

Brown Tweeted the following:

AB @AB84 Alex Guerra You think i won't have u smacked at TB12 boy stop playing with me ! Boy getting paid by bucks n taking players money too Alex Guerra You think i won't have u smacked at TB12 boy stop playing with me ! Boy getting paid by bucks n taking players money too

This isn't the most surprising thing Brown has said or tweeted, it just so happens that this is the most eye-popping thing he's said recently.

It comes as no surprise that many people think Brown is being out of line, and is showing the crazy side of himself.

This Twitter user questioned why Brown can't let things be and said that he should focus on his music and dancing.

Another user thinks Brown is bitter because the season is about to begin and he's not on a team.

Ricardo Barbosa @RicoTheBiggest @AB84 Bitter becaus the season is about to start and he isn’t on team , blame yourself @AB84 Bitter becaus the season is about to start and he isn’t on team , blame yourself

Here are a few fans who tweeted that Brown is just acting out again.

TB4LIFE @TB1383328341 @AB84 I swear you're always under the influence of somethin @AB84 I swear you're always under the influence of somethin

Twanny @The_One_Twan @AB84 On another episode of WTF is AB talking about lmaoooo @AB84 On another episode of WTF is AB talking about lmaoooo

These fans think Brown's CTE is acting up again.

Proxi @TBEProxi @AB84 Lmfao CTE AB acting up again @AB84 Lmfao CTE AB acting up again

One person questioned if Brown's music is flopping.

It's safe to say that fans are not sympathetic to Brown. They are clearly of the view that he is out of line once again with his tweets.

Antonio Brown once viewed Tom Brady as one of his closest friends

Antonio Brown and Tom Brady

While Antonio Brown woke up on Wednesday morning and chose verbal violence against Tom Brady, the two were once really close, with Brady helping Brown rejuvante his career.

Earlier this year, on The Pivot Podcast with former teammate Ryan Clark, he spoke about the relationship he had with Brady.

"Tom Brady is one of my closest friends ever man and my dog. Tom is the guy that came to get me. He the guy provided me over this Jeff's overhaul, he made a plan for me getting back into lead, made a plan for me to get back to being a champion, got my life on track to be in a position I'm in. He can't help how other people treat me, and I'm his friend and crying in the media like bro 'Help me out'."

Brady is yet to comment on Brown's recent Tweets. It seems as if their relationship will never quite be same again.

