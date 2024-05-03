Bills first pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, wide receiver Keon Coleman, had a blast interacting with the media, where he invoked Tiger Woods in a response, and it's getting a lot of reactions online. He was asked what he does when he's not playing football as they tried to know about his hobbies.

In a room with his new coach, Sean McDermott, present, he responded that he likes to chill at his house and also play golf. In saying that he likes to take a swing, he mentioned that he's not Tiger Woods:

“I’m Tiger Wish-He-Could, not Tiger Woods”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Such self-deprecating humor earned him a lot of chuckles in the room, and it certainly was a hit on social media as well.

However, not all the reactions were positive. Some of the users on X, formerly known as Twitter, said that it was not as funny, as it was being made out to be. Here are some reactions from the platform showing both sides of the coin.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

That theme continued with some people saying that it was awesome, while others used his own pun to say that it was not so good. Here are some other responses.

"Starting to get a little try to [sic] hard"

"God Bless him, I hope he's as good a player as he is a funny, genuine young man."

Tiger Woods has praised one of Keon Coleman's Bills teammates

While Keon Coleman clearly holds Tiger Woods at a high estimation, the golfing legend might not yet be in a position to analyze the rookie's skills on the greens. However, he has seen another Bills player play and thinks highly of him.

Quarterback Josh Allen had teamed out with Tiger Woods once and the professional golfer was left impressed by his footballing counterpart. He said that Allen has asked a lot of tough questions about how his golfing could improve. Woods said:

“Josh’s game, considering what he does for a living and the pounding that he takes on the body, the fact that he’s been able to play this game, you can see the enjoyment that he has and the addiction that he has for the game of golf.

"He asked unbelievable questions today about how he can get better that only athletes really can ask those type of questions."

Tiger Woods further said:

“That’s what’s neat about being able to play with athletes, see how their brain works. We’re very similar across the board whether we’re playing football or golf or baseball, how we look at things are very consistent.”

Now that Keon Coleman is on the same team as Josh Allen, he knows that he can learn from a person that the golfer has praised so fulsomely.

In the process, if he can become the missing link for the Bills who can finally deliver to Buffalo its first Super Bowl ring, then Keon Coleman will go down as a legend with his new team.