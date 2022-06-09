"Starting to feel bad for him" - NFL fans react to Browns excusing Baker Mayfield from attending mandatory minicamp

As the 2022 NFL season crawls closer, Baker Mayfield is still a Cleveland Brown. Unless newly-acquired quarterback Deshaun Watson is suspended by the NFL for a long time or he gets injured, last year's starting quarterback may remain on the roster and not play a significant part in this upcoming season.

Pre-season minicamps are tricky for franchises as they claim it’s mandatory, but sometimes star players and players holding out due to contract reasons will nevertheless skip them. For Mayfield, it was no different as the Browns agreed to allow him to skip the team’s minicamp.

B/R Gridiron @brgridiron Browns and Baker Mayfield have mutually agreed for him to be excused from mandatory minicamp Browns and Baker Mayfield have mutually agreed for him to be excused from mandatory minicamp https://t.co/nckGmlCobh

Of course, NFL fans had their own thoughts on the matter and were quick to take to social media to share them. In this scenario, the quarterback received mixed reviews and some people even felt sorry for him:

It’s good to be an NFL player:

Oldschool1976 @Oldschool19761 @Jdub8136 @brgridiron As long as he still getting paid he'll be OK...if that was us regular working folks, we'll have to file for unemployment and wait 2 weeks to get paid..and that's if your lucky because if u mess up...Good luck @Jdub8136 @brgridiron As long as he still getting paid he'll be OK...if that was us regular working folks, we'll have to file for unemployment and wait 2 weeks to get paid..and that's if your lucky because if u mess up...Good luck

The Browns aren’t exactly known to be the savviest of organizations:

Kommanderson 🦍 @Kommanderson @brgridiron @BleacherReport At this point, CLE should just fork over the $13-14M it’s gonna take to move him…which will be hilarious when Watson has to sit all year. They couldn’t have screwed this up much worse. @brgridiron @BleacherReport At this point, CLE should just fork over the $13-14M it’s gonna take to move him…which will be hilarious when Watson has to sit all year. They couldn’t have screwed this up much worse. 😆

The risk of Deshaun Watson being suspended by the NFL is still possible:

Ledez @ledesovo @brgridiron They’re gonna need him cause Watson aint playin this szn. @brgridiron They’re gonna need him cause Watson aint playin this szn.

It’s a hot take, but Urban Meyer has roots in the state of Ohio. The media buzz alone would be worth its weight in entertainment:

Ryan Sharp @RyanSharp90 @brgridiron I love the browns. I wish Urban Meyer was their coach @brgridiron I love the browns. I wish Urban Meyer was their coach

The Progressive commercials will need a fresh team for the quarterback to perform his marketing magic:

The Browns are starving for playoff success:

Johnny Manziel, Mayfield, and Watson make for an interesting quarterback room:

DolansDiscounts @pauldolanssuite @brgridiron Member when Baker Bros said Baker Manziel was a Franchise QB? I member @brgridiron Member when Baker Bros said Baker Manziel was a Franchise QB? I member https://t.co/mx13LVJkXm

It’s a small sample, but a lot of fans prefer him to Deshaun Watson in this situation:

To quote the great Terrell Owens, “Get your popcorn ready.”

Baker Mayfield remains with the Cleveland Browns

The Browns may ultimately trade Mayfield, but until Watsons’ legal issues are resolved and the NFL decides on how to deal with him, the quarterback will remain a Brown. He is currently in his hometown of Austin, TX rehabbing his injured non-throwing shoulder.

Although the Browns have been unsuccessful in trading him, the former number one overall pick should have a trade market once teams go through training camp and evaluate the status of their quarterbacks.

The Browns also recently traded for former Dallas Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper to make up for the losses of Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry.

Cleveland still has a strong defense to lean on as well as a running game led by Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. How the Browns will integrate Watson, if he is available, will be the biggest question mark heading into the new season.

It will be interesting to see what happens next in the Cleveland quarterback room, as there could be a lot of activity before the season kicks off later this year.

