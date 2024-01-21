Free agent defensive end Chandler Jones recently made some shocking comments about the brain injury, Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE). Jones was a guest on the "Jaxxon Podcast" last week and claimed that CTE isn't real:

"CTE is not real. I don't believe it's real... the T in "trauma" could be from being (censored) as a kid, from things that you went through in high school, and that can be trauma - mental trauma, emotional trauma, but not 'blunt-force-got-punched-in-the-head' trauma."

Jones even mentioned that he had spoken to former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown. The two have come up with an idea to start a podcast called "CTE" as speculation suggests both former NFL players may suffer from the condition.

NFL fans on social media who heard Chandler Jones' comments were even more convinced that the defensive end may have the early symptoms of the brain condition. Here are some of some of the comments on X:

Chandler Jones releases song for Bill Belichick after New England Patriots departure

Just days before making claims about CTE, Chandler Jones wrote a song for his former head coach, Bill Belichick. Jones played for Belichick and the New England Patriots from 2012 until 2015 after he was drafted in the first round by the franchise.

After the Patriots announced that they had parted ways with Bill Belichick, Jones released a video of himself singing a song he wrote for him.

"Oh how I miss you. I just want to kiss you. They just got rid of you, oh Belichick. You didn’t flatten that ball. It was Tom Brady. You didn’t spygate. You didn’t deflategate. He’s NSA. So why fire him? When it should have been Mr. Kraft.

"Oh Bill Belichick, as long as you cut the check (you fired the wrong man), why fire him? They called it dynasty. He got seven Super Bowls. Oh Bill Belichick. He made me the man I am. Oh Bill Belichick. Why fire him?"

Jones mentioned the deflategate scandal as well as all of the success Belichick had with the New England Patriots. At the end, he asked why the organization would fire Belichick. There hasn't been a comment from Bill Belichick on the song.