"Never has anyone pursued a job they personally describe as a slave system quite like he has" - NFL fans react to Colin Kaepernick's pitch to return to NFL after Michigan display

For the past few weeks, Colin Kaepernick has been working out for NFL teams. But some fans think because of Kaepernick's stance against the NFL, that he is being a hypocrite.
Colin Kaepernick has in the past called out the NFL for its lack of diversity, which in turn led to him protesting by kneeling. Now that Kaepernick wants to be back in the league, lots of fans have taken to social media to call out the quarterback and question his ethics.
People like TJ Moe, who is a contributor to Jason Whitlock's podcast 'Fearless', are expressing their views on the subject. Moe tweeted:
"Never has anyone pursued a job they personally describe as a slave system quite like kaep (Kaepernick) has"
A lot of NFL fans seem to agree with Moe on this subject. A Twitter account named @mjpsports reminded people that the same system that Kaepernick complained about just gave Deshaun Watson a huge contract.
Another fan pointed out how Kap seems to wear a certain t-shirt when the cameras are around.
While other fans have decided to drag politics into the issue, calling Kap and others, socialist.
Other fans want to call out the hypocrisy of liberals like Kap for standing up against such issues but being hypocrites in the process.
While Kaepernick has his share of critics and people who still dislike him for kneeling against the oppression of black people, he still has loads of fans who agree with him.
Colin Kaepernick is still well liked among NFL fans
Kap is still more praised than disliked around NFL circles, despite the criticism he has faced from some sections of the viewers and media. Kaepernick was given a shoutout by Oscar-winning director Spike Lee.
Kap was invited by the Michign Wolverines to be the honorary captain at their annual spring game. Kaepernick himself even dropped a message to NFL teams.
Fans like Michael Newkirk appreciated Michgian for giving Kaepernick a chance to show NFL scouts what he can still do.
Brad Holmes also thinks that Kap deserves a second chance, especially since Deshaun Watson, with 22 civil lawsuits against him for sexual assault, is getting a second look.
Others like FOX Sports' Clay Travis still complain about Kaepernick trying to re-enter NFL after calling the league and its owners slave-owners in his documentary. He ponders, if the man hates them so much, why does he still want to play?
Whether it is because he misses playing or he just wants to further his message about racial injustice, Colin Kaepernick doesn't seem to be done with the NFL yet.