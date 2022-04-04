"Never has anyone pursued a job they personally describe as a slave system quite like he has" - NFL fans react to Colin Kaepernick's pitch to return to NFL after Michigan display

For the past few weeks, Colin Kaepernick has been working out for NFL teams. But some fans think because of Kaepernick's stance against the NFL, that he is being a hypocrite.

Colin Kaepernick has in the past called out the NFL for its lack of diversity, which in turn led to him protesting by kneeling. Now that Kaepernick wants to be back in the league, lots of fans have taken to social media to call out the quarterback and question his ethics.

People like TJ Moe, who is a contributor to Jason Whitlock's podcast 'Fearless', are expressing their views on the subject. Moe tweeted:

"Never has anyone pursued a job they personally describe as a slave system quite like kaep (Kaepernick) has"

T.J. Moe @TJMoe28 @AdamSchefter @BigTenNetwork Never has anyone pursued a job they personally describe as a slave system quite like kaep has @AdamSchefter @BigTenNetwork Never has anyone pursued a job they personally describe as a slave system quite like kaep has

A lot of NFL fans seem to agree with Moe on this subject. A Twitter account named @mjpsports reminded people that the same system that Kaepernick complained about just gave Deshaun Watson a huge contract.

Me and Tannahills Wife @mjpsports @TJMoe28 @AdamSchefter @BigTenNetwork That same plantation just gave 230 million guarenteed to a black qb with tons of legal troubled still on going. If that's oppression. Where do I sign up @TJMoe28 @AdamSchefter @BigTenNetwork That same plantation just gave 230 million guarenteed to a black qb with tons of legal troubled still on going. If that's oppression. Where do I sign up

Another fan pointed out how Kap seems to wear a certain t-shirt when the cameras are around.

David Chambers @AmericanBoxFan @TJMoe28 @SteveKim323 @AdamSchefter @BigTenNetwork TJ Moe, Have you noticed Big Kap doesn't wear his Kunte Kinte workout apparel any longer on his training videos. He just brings that out for the big cameras. @TJMoe28 @SteveKim323 @AdamSchefter @BigTenNetwork TJ Moe, Have you noticed Big Kap doesn't wear his Kunte Kinte workout apparel any longer on his training videos. He just brings that out for the big cameras. https://t.co/T1gBPlBgJB

While other fans have decided to drag politics into the issue, calling Kap and others, socialist.

BigHennySips @BigHennySips @TJMoe28 @AdamSchefter @BigTenNetwork It's not unprecedented. Litterally every socialist would describe themselves as a "wage slave" in some sense. They're still going to work though @TJMoe28 @AdamSchefter @BigTenNetwork It's not unprecedented. Litterally every socialist would describe themselves as a "wage slave" in some sense. They're still going to work though 😂

Other fans want to call out the hypocrisy of liberals like Kap for standing up against such issues but being hypocrites in the process.

mike @mike40262566 @TJMoe28 @AdamSchefter @BigTenNetwork Well, like most liberals, they can’t survive on their own. They NEED that Democrat plantation @TJMoe28 @AdamSchefter @BigTenNetwork Well, like most liberals, they can’t survive on their own. They NEED that Democrat plantation

While Kaepernick has his share of critics and people who still dislike him for kneeling against the oppression of black people, he still has loads of fans who agree with him.

Colin Kaepernick is still well liked among NFL fans

Michigan Spring Game

Kap is still more praised than disliked around NFL circles, despite the criticism he has faced from some sections of the viewers and media. Kaepernick was given a shoutout by Oscar-winning director Spike Lee.

Spike Lee @Spike_Lee_Joint VE Shoutout To COACH HARBAUGH For Selecting COLIN KAEPERNICK To Be The Honorary Captain Of The University Of Michigan Maize Vs Blue Spring Game. At Halftime Coach Harbaugh Ran A Workout For KAP Throwing To Receivers. Special LVE Shoutout To COACH HARBAUGH For Selecting COLIN KAEPERNICK To Be The Honorary Captain Of The University Of Michigan Maize Vs Blue Spring Game. At Halftime Coach Harbaugh Ran A Workout For KAP Throwing To Receivers. Special L💜VE Shoutout To COACH HARBAUGH For Selecting COLIN KAEPERNICK To Be The Honorary Captain Of The University Of Michigan Maize Vs Blue Spring Game. At Halftime Coach Harbaugh Ran A Workout For KAP Throwing To Receivers. https://t.co/WnbZU5rdB0

Kap was invited by the Michign Wolverines to be the honorary captain at their annual spring game. Kaepernick himself even dropped a message to NFL teams.

Sports Illustrated @SInow



had a message for NFL teams



(via @wxyzdetroit) "I can help make you a better team. I can help you win games." @Kaepernick7 had a message for NFL teams(via @JeannaTrotmanTV "I can help make you a better team. I can help you win games."@Kaepernick7 had a message for NFL teams 👀(via @JeannaTrotmanTV, @wxyzdetroit) https://t.co/3pOqnLDCMq

Fans like Michael Newkirk appreciated Michgian for giving Kaepernick a chance to show NFL scouts what he can still do.

Michael Newkirk @newkm1 🏾 🏾 is coming, and I have never stopped believing. Keep pushing! Much love. 🖤 twitter.com/meiselasb/stat… Ben Meiselas @meiselasb If you watch one thing today, make it this interview with Colin Kaepernick following his successful Spring Game half-time workout with Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines in front of fans and NFL scouts



If you watch one thing today, make it this interview with Colin Kaepernick following his successful Spring Game half-time workout with Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines in front of fans and NFL scouts https://t.co/zSlJXvkBjQ Makes my day to see this! @Kaepernick7 A big door was shut on you unfairly, brother. And look at you. You've opened dozens more! But this one, this door🏾 is coming, and I have never stopped believing. Keep pushing! Much love. Makes my day to see this! @Kaepernick7 A big door was shut on you unfairly, brother. And look at you. You've opened dozens more! But this one, this door 👉🏾🏈👈🏾 is coming, and I have never stopped believing. Keep pushing! Much love. ❤️🖤💚 twitter.com/meiselasb/stat…

Brad Holmes also thinks that Kap deserves a second chance, especially since Deshaun Watson, with 22 civil lawsuits against him for sexual assault, is getting a second look.

🦁 Brad Holmes Serving Honolulu Blue Koolaid 🦁 @DumasMike If Deshaun Watson deserves a 2nd chance Colin Kaepernick deserves the 2nd chance fight me on it... If Deshaun Watson deserves a 2nd chance Colin Kaepernick deserves the 2nd chance fight me on it...

Others like FOX Sports' Clay Travis still complain about Kaepernick trying to re-enter NFL after calling the league and its owners slave-owners in his documentary. He ponders, if the man hates them so much, why does he still want to play?

Clay Travis @ClayTravis Colin Kaepernick, who compared playing in the NFL to slavery in his Netflix show, is now begging for NFL teams to sign him as a back up. So now he wants to be a slave? I can’t even keep up with this dude’s arguments: outkick.com/watch-colin-ka… Colin Kaepernick, who compared playing in the NFL to slavery in his Netflix show, is now begging for NFL teams to sign him as a back up. So now he wants to be a slave? I can’t even keep up with this dude’s arguments: outkick.com/watch-colin-ka…

Whether it is because he misses playing or he just wants to further his message about racial injustice, Colin Kaepernick doesn't seem to be done with the NFL yet.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat