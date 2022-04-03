WATCH: Colin Kaepernick wows NFL scouts at Michigan Wolverines' halftime throwing exhibition

Colin Kaepernick wants to return to the NFL, and his former coach Jim Harbaugh is giving him a chance to show off his skills in front of NFL scouts at Michigan’s annual spring game. If success is half-opportunity and half-luck, Kaepernick needs the opportunity, and Harbaugh gave him a venue to display his throwing talent. With a bit of luck, he might find himself in an NFL uniform next season.

JAY® @JayLGK There aren’t 32 QB’s in the league better than Colin Kaepernick. There aren’t 32 QB’s in the league better than Colin Kaepernick. https://t.co/OWl1OoPzKg

In six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, Kaepernick compiled a 28-30 record as a starter, throwing for 12,271 yards, with 72 passing touchdowns against 30 interceptions. Kaepernick also ran for 2,300 yards and scored 13 touchdowns on the ground as a running quarterback. With one Super Bowl appearance and two NFC Championship appearances under his belt, the former NFL quarterback certainly has a solid resume to tempt any NFL team in need of a signal caller.

Colin Kaepernick has a message for NFL teams

With 32 NFL teams, there are always a few teams that are one solid starting quarterback away from contention. Nearly all 32 teams could use a decent backup quarterback. Whether or not Colin Kaepernick is willing to take a backup gig, he certainly feels that he belongs in the NFL.

After his throwing exhibition at the Michigan spring game, Kaepernick had one message for NFL teams:

“I can help make you a better team. I can help you win games.”

Jeanna Trotman @JeannaTrotmanTV I spoke with Colin Kaepernick on the sideline after his throwing exhibition at Michigan.



I spoke with Colin Kaepernick on the sideline after his throwing exhibition at Michigan.



He said he can absolutely still play in the NFL. I asked what is your message to NFL teams: "I can help make you a better team. I can help you win games."

Ahead of the NFL draft this month, several teams need a starting quarterback. These teams include the Washington Commanders, the Atlanta Falcons, the Carolina Panthers, the Seattle Seahawks, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Houston Texans, to name a few.

Of course, teams that want to avoid extra media attention or blowback from their fanbase will shy away from considering Kaepernick. Teams that have coaches and front offices willing to take a chance might roll the dice with the former 49ers quarterback. Especially after today’s throwing session, NFL scouts on hand would presumably do their due diligence and report back to their respective front offices.

At the very least, teams will consider whether they think Colin Kaepernick can help NFL teams on the field, even if he might prove to be a lightning rod of unwanted extra attention off the field.

