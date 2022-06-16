"Sounds like the perfect 1st round exit strategy" - NFL fans react to Cowboys cancelling mini camp practice

The Dallas Cowboys made a strange decision on Tuesday. The franchise decided to cancel the remainder of its mini camp in favor of team bonding. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News posted via his Twitter page to announce the cancellation.

Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL Cowboys canceled today's minicamp practice and media availability, holding a group dynamic event instead. Coach Mike McCarthy is emphasizing team bonding after the club completed Tuesday its eighth and final install of the spring.

With other teams across the NFL using this time to get their game plans set, the Cowboys have opted against that, and have instead chosen to bond together as a team. As expected, this quickly got the attention of NFL fans, with many jumping on social media to express their thoughts on the latest developments.

A fan named Scott posted and said that it seems like the perfect first-round exit strategy, hinting at the fact that Dallas always seems to go one-and-done in the playoffs.

"Perfect. Sounds like the perfect 1st round exit strategy. Carry On."

A user named Casey posted and wrote that the team needs all the practice they can get.

A fan named Todd posted in reply and jokingly said that Mike McCarthy is taking the team to Chucky Cheese.

A fan named Jordan replied and said that he loves the decision and is convinced that these kind of strategies pay off.

jordan wong @JWong808 love this. This stuff pays off

Another Twitter user implies it is not a smart move and wrote that the Cowboys will not be on the same page on the field when missing out on mini camp practice.

One fan posted and asked if the team was going to play paintball or laser tag.

The jokes kept coming, with one user commenting that the team will hold hands and sing kumbaya.

W. Rusk @cowboysimon5656 @GehlkenNFL They are going to hold hands and sing kumbaya

Another Twitter user posted and stated that group dynamic events like the one Dallas embarked on are fun. Whether they were sarcastic is unclear.

A user named Donna posted and had glowing words for the Cowboys choosing team bonding over practice.

Donna jordan edwards @Donnajordanedw8 🤍 @GehlkenNFL M&M taking the team pulse this builds some strong character and self control knowing you got each other's back Confidence in each other You can be great but not great at handling yourself with confidence and it all goes away 💥✨ 💙🤍💙

A fan named Ben commented and stated that teams tend to cancel these practices, hinting that it is not a big deal.

Ben Grimaldi @BenGrimaldi par for the course, they tend to cancel these

Cowboys gearing up for better season in 2022/23

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

After last season's playoff disappointment, in which Dallas lost to the San Francisco 49ers at home in the Wild Card round, the team will be hoping for a different ending this year.

Dallas had a 12-5 record last season, but stuttered along the way and couldn't get any rhythm going on offense. With Amari Cooper now traded to Cleveland, the Cowboys need to have a better year with CeeDee Lamb leading the receiving corps.

As the Eagles and Giants strengthen, it is going to be anything but easy for America's Team to make it back to the postseason.

If Ezekiel Elliott can get healthy after a poor year last season, joined with Tony Pollard, Dallas could once again have a good running game to compliment their passing attack. Ceedee Lamb and Michael Gallup will need to pick up the slack left by Cooper and it's up for debate on whether the duo can live up to expectations.

It is shaping up to be a defining season for the NFC East franchise and with other teams getting better, Dallas seems to be getting worse. Can they go further than they did last year? Time will tell.

