FIFA announced the host stadiums of the 2026 World Cup with the Final taking place at the MetLife Stadium. Home of the New York Jets and the New York Giants, NFL fans are intimately familiar with the venue.

Hosting the the final near New York, even with the actual location of the stadium being in New Jersey, makes sense for the flagship event. But as football fans know, it has been responsible for some bad injuries to players over the years.

Accordingly, they voiced their concerns about MetLife stadium hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup final and took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their reactions. Here is a snapshot of some of the responses.

The many injuries at MetLife Stadium looks like a bad omen

MetLife Stadium has a poor history with injuries and the turf has been roundly blamed by players for causing this mishaps. Just this season, Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles in his first ever game for the New York Jets.

He is not the only one who has suffered. Nick Bosa tore his ACL and Raheem Mostert damaged his MCL while playing there. Since 2020, here is a list of players who have fallen to the turf in the MetLife Stadium.

Nick Bosa (ACL tear)

Solomon Thomas (ACL tear)

Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle sprain)

Raheem Mostert (MCL tear)

Sterling Shepard (Achilles tear)

Sterling Shepard (ACL tear)

Wan'Dale Robinson (ACL tear)

Blake Martinez (Achilles tear)

Shane Lemieux (patellar tendon tear)

Jabrill Peppers (ACL tear)

Kyle Fuller (ACL tear)

Aaron Rodgers (Achilles tear)

Al Woods (Achilles tear)

The 2026 World Cup Final will be played on grass thankfully

Luckily for the soccer stars who will play in the 2026 World Cup Final, the MetLife Stadium will be decked in grass. FIFA requires it and it should hopefully ensure fewer injuries. It might also force the NFL to seriously consider getting rid of aritificial surfaces is such a big event can be held on natural playing surfaces.

FIFA not the only international organization with its eyes on the USA

It is exciting news for soccer fans that FIFA World Cup 2026 is coming to the USA. But they are not the only international sport looking to make headway in the country. ICC will be hosting its 2024 Cricket World Cup in the nation along with West Indies.

International sports behemoths have given a clear sign that they see the USA, with its phenomenal pedigree in sports, as the next region for their expansion plans.