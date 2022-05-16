"Frank Gore vs Jake Paul" - NFL fans react to former running back's pro-boxing win

Frank Gore had a night to remember in the boxing ring. The former San Francisco 49ers and Colts star made his professional boxing debut and had an impressive win over Yaya Olorunsola as he secured a brutal fourth-round knockout in the co-main event of Gamebred Boxing 1 in Mississippi.

Frank Gore @frankgore

Want to thank my team for all the hard work 🏿 Today was a great day!!!Want to thank my team for all the hard work Today was a great day!!!Want to thank my team for all the hard work‼️🙏🏿 https://t.co/k5Y2n5Nhh7

It is a superb way to announce yourself to the boxing world, and doing so in your very first fight is a special feat. The 39-year-old is the latest sports star to try their hand at other sports ,and it appears that Gore has a bright future in boxing, despite being 39 years old.

Gore posted the moment he knocked out Olorunsola, and many NFL fans were quick to jump in and comment on the brutal knockout. A fan named Sam posted that the next fight should be Jake Paul vs Frank Gore.

He wrote:

"@frankgore Vs @jakepaul."

A fan named Keith commented on the video and said that Gore is a top running back and boxer.

A fan named Joseph congratulated the former running back on his debut win.

Joseph West @bigbrojoew ! @frankgore Congratulations Frank you were awesome in football and looking pretty good at boxing too Happy @frankgore Congratulations Frank you were awesome in football and looking pretty good at boxing too Happy 🎉!

One user wrote that the 39-year-old could likely still play in the NFL if he wanted to.

cmchood🇺🇦 @cmchoodtheidiot @frankgore 39 y/o that's crazy. Frank could still play in the nfl if he wanted to @frankgore 39 y/o that's crazy. Frank could still play in the nfl if he wanted to

A user named Ben said that he thinks the 39-year-old can go all the way to the top of boxing.

Ben Burks @BurksBen @frankgore Frank, watched you when you played for San Francisco, and I just saw this --- I think you can go all the way to the top. Outstanding @frankgore Frank, watched you when you played for San Francisco, and I just saw this --- I think you can go all the way to the top. Outstanding

Another user commented and said that the running back is amazing at everything he does and is an inspiration.

Another fan posted and congratulated the 39-year-old on the win and offered a little bit of advice as well.

BT @B39334419 @frankgore Congrats on the win! Get those hands up tho @frankgore Congrats on the win! Get those hands up tho

One fan named Don replied to the running back's post and was taken aback by it and said it was a nice punch.

A user named Martin said that Logan Paul could be next.

A fan named Daniel commented and called the running back a legend after his stunning win.

Frank Gore excelling at another sport

Wild Card Round - Buffalo Bills v Houston Texans

The 39-year-old is a surefire Hall of Famer when his time comes. The superstar running back finished his incredible 16-year career with 16,000 rushing yards and 81 touchdowns.

He made his name with the 49ers where he spent ten years and twice he had four consecutive seasons of over 1,000 yards rushing. Known for his brutal running style, he was extremely hard to tackle and would often pick up the needed yards for a first down.

With his pro boxing debut now in the books, it looks like he will be excelling at another sport. While it is still early in his boxing career, the 39-year-old has gotten off to the best possible start.

As some fans have said, a fight with Jake Paul could be on the cards. Will it happen? There is no reason to think it won't.

Edited by Windy Goodloe