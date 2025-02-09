Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX. The team will play the Kansas City Chiefs, in a rematch of the same game two years ago. Back then, the Chiefs outlasted the Eagles and won 38-35 in a last-minute game-winning field goal.

Hurts arrived at the game with an interesting outfit. He was wearing purple all over. As always, the Eagles quarterback did not flash a smile to the cameras, keeping the same concentrated look he always has.

The Kansas City Chiefs are current back-to-back champions. With a win, they would become the first-ever franchise to win three straight Super Bowls. He knows the size of the mountain he has to climb, and NFL fans called him "The Joker" based on his outfit and the game:

"He’s gonna win this one. I can feel it", said one fan.

"Jalen Hurts always understands the assignment. I give it to him. Always clean", a second fan wrote.

"He looks better with the jacket on", a third fan said.

How did Jalen Hurts play against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII?

The quarterback ended the game with 27 completed passes out of 38 attempts, adding 304 passing yards and a touchdown plus 70 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

However, he had a costly fumble in the first half that ended with a Chiefs touchdown following the recovery. It was a big problem in the end, as Kansas City won by three points.

Earlier during the week, the quarterback was asked what was the key difference between the 2024 version of the Eagles and two years ago, and he highlighted the maturity of the roster:

"I think everyone has just matured... I think last time we were here, we had a veteran group that had been here, done it before, and experienced it before. But now, we're younger. I'm not young. Just know what it takes, having appropriate focus going into this whole week."

This will be the fifth-ever Super Bowl appearance by Philadelphia. They won a single ring in 2017, losing in 1980, 2004 and 2022.

