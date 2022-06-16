"Now you have my attention" - NFL fans react to Julian Edelman hinting at potentially coming out retirement to play in league once again

Julian Edelman officially retired from the NFL last year during the 2021 offseason. After not playing for an entire season, he's now left the door open for a potential return to football. Here's what he had to say about the topic when recently speaking with reporters.
“We’ll see. We’re staying in shape, but you never know. But I’d probably go back to the Patriots. I love the Patriots. Foxborough forever.”
In addition to hinting at a possible return to the NFL, he also mentioned that if he did, it would likely be with the New England Patriots, where he has spent his entire career.
While it's still just a rumor, the potential for Julian Edelman's return has obviously sparked a ton of reactions.
Julian Edelman's career with the New England Patriots
Julian Edelman helped the New England Patriots win three Super Bowl rings during his run with the team. He was even named Super Bowl LIII MVP for the 2018 season.
The wide receiver first eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards during the 2013 NFL season and did so twice more the following five seasons. He also exceeded 100 receptions twice during that same stretch while recording at least six touchdowns four times.