"Now you have my attention" - NFL fans react to Julian Edelman hinting at potentially coming out retirement to play in league once again

Julian Edelman officially retired from the NFL last year during the 2021 offseason. After not playing for an entire season, he's now left the door open for a potential return to football. Here's what he had to say about the topic when recently speaking with reporters.

“We’ll see. We’re staying in shape, but you never know. But I’d probably go back to the Patriots. I love the Patriots. Foxborough forever.”

In addition to hinting at a possible return to the NFL, he also mentioned that if he did, it would likely be with the New England Patriots, where he has spent his entire career.

Edelman's recent comments have caught the attention of many NFL fans on social media, including this Patriots fan:

Now you have my attention #Patriots



instagram.com/p/Ce1RvU1Leai/… Could Julian Edelman un-retire and play in the NFL again?Now you have my attention Could Julian Edelman un-retire and play in the NFL again?Now you have my attention 👀 #Patriotsinstagram.com/p/Ce1RvU1Leai/…

Another Patriots fan entertained the possibility of Rob Gronkowski joining Edelman on a joint return to New England. It would be quite spectacular if Gronkowski won Super Bowls while going back and forth between two NFL franchises.

Bauston Sports ☘ @BaustonSports If Edelman came back. Just maybe he talk Gronkowski into coming back for one run at a Super Bowl here. If Edelman came back. Just maybe he talk Gronkowski into coming back for one run at a Super Bowl here.

One Patriots fan loves the idea of pairing Edelman with young quarterback Mac Jones this season:

However, not everyone loves the idea of his potential return, including this Edelman fan who thinks it's best he stay retired:

Furthermore, this fan is concerned with Edelman's injury situation, which played a big factor in him retiring in the first place:

I remember seeing an interview where he said the tear wasn’t repaired because the docs didn’t recommend it but now he’s bone on bone and his knee just swells up after every game / practice. @Edelman11 Kind of odd given he seemed to retire based on his PCL tear.I remember seeing an interview where he said the tear wasn’t repaired because the docs didn’t recommend it but now he’s bone on bone and his knee just swells up after every game / practice. @NFL_DovKleiman @Edelman11 Kind of odd given he seemed to retire based on his PCL tear.I remember seeing an interview where he said the tear wasn’t repaired because the docs didn’t recommend it but now he’s bone on bone and his knee just swells up after every game / practice.

Skepticism also circled, questioning whether Edelman will be able to pull it off, also mentioning the injury complications:

Joe Bloom @buchntr17 @SavageSports_ He ain’t coming back. Jules was way too banged up at the end and he can only play one way and that is all out full bore! I don’t think his body will allow it but I hope I’m wrong. Good luck to him in whatever happens @SavageSports_ He ain’t coming back. Jules was way too banged up at the end and he can only play one way and that is all out full bore! I don’t think his body will allow it but I hope I’m wrong. Good luck to him in whatever happens

Despite Edelman's claims, this fan doesn't believe he wants to return to the Patriots, but would rather join Tom Brady, who was his quarterback for his entire career in New England:

Rich T @RichardToomey16 @SavageSports_ The only reason he’ll only return to New England is he’s under contract! If he really wants to just show up when no salary cap space get released join TB12 in Tampa. I’m sure he would mind playing in a warm climate to finish his career if he’s really planning on playing this year @SavageSports_ The only reason he’ll only return to New England is he’s under contract! If he really wants to just show up when no salary cap space get released join TB12 in Tampa. I’m sure he would mind playing in a warm climate to finish his career if he’s really planning on playing this year

This fan also believes Edelman would rather play with Brady. He thinks Edelman is just trying to please Patriots fans with his statement:

Pretty sure a lot of Pats fans attacked him over his April Fool's post depicting him going to the Bucs. @nypost Big lie there. He's just saying that to placate Pats fans, if he got the call from Brady to play down in Tampa he'd jump on a plane real quick.Pretty sure a lot of Pats fans attacked him over his April Fool's post depicting him going to the Bucs. @CBSSports @nypost Big lie there. He's just saying that to placate Pats fans, if he got the call from Brady to play down in Tampa he'd jump on a plane real quick.Pretty sure a lot of Pats fans attacked him over his April Fool's post depicting him going to the Bucs.

This fan is excited about the potential depth of the Patriots wide receivers if Edelman was to return:

This Patriots fan believes Edelman could contribute to another Super Bowl ring for the Patriots:

Kim Cruz @KimCruz29604265 let’s go! 🤍 @nflrums Come on Jules this would be great! Another super bowl would be nicelet’s go! @nflrums Come on Jules this would be great! Another super bowl would be nice 😎 let’s go! ❤️🤍💙

While it's still just a rumor, the potential for Julian Edelman's return has obviously sparked a ton of reactions.

Julian Edelman's career with the New England Patriots

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman

Julian Edelman helped the New England Patriots win three Super Bowl rings during his run with the team. He was even named Super Bowl LIII MVP for the 2018 season.

The wide receiver first eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards during the 2013 NFL season and did so twice more the following five seasons. He also exceeded 100 receptions twice during that same stretch while recording at least six touchdowns four times.

