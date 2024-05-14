Marquez Valdes-Scantling has been looking for a new team to play for since the Kansas City Chiefs released him after winning their third Super Bowl title in five seasons. And now he may have found a potential suitor in the Buffalo Bills.

On Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the six-year wide receiver had arrived in Buffalo to meet with the Bills. The defending AFC East champions have been looking to restock their wideout room after losing Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis to the AFC South:

There was much mockery over the development, though, with one saying:

"They are trying so hard to be like the Chiefs"

A few others were more optimistic:

"Allen will actually get him the ball on target down field," one said.

"Everyone just chill out with the overreactions," y et another pleaded.

Valdez-Scantling had just 21 catches for 315 yards and one touchdown in the 2023-24 season. In the playoffs, he had eight for 128 and another touchdown, which came at Super Bowl LVIII.

He had also been a target of the Los Angeles Chargers, who lost Mike Williams and Keenan Allen to the New York Jets and Chicago Bears, respectively. Eventually, though, they decided to sign DJ Chark.

Writers disagree over Marquez Valdes-Scantling's potential contribution to Bills

Is signing Marquez Valdes-Scantling worth it for the Buffalo Bills?

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox thinks it is. He had predicted Monday's news last week, writing that nabbing a former Kansas City Chief would help Josh Allen and the team get one over their rivals:

"There's room for another receiver in Buffalo's lineup, specifically one who can stretch the field as Diggs once did. Scooping up Marquez Valdes-Scantling would be a great move.

"After winning back-to-back Super Bowls, Valdes-Scantling could also help show the Bills what is required to take that proverbial next step. Plus, any insight he might provide on how to beat Kansas City in the postseason would be remarkably valuable."

Athlon Sports' Mike Fisher disagrees, though. He responded in a piece for Bills Central:

"Are we talking about the same guy who literally looked nervous in big-time situations when Patrick Mahomes tossed him the ball? Valdes-Scantling figures as more than a camp body for somebody, eventually. But at 29, he is what he is. And pushing him as a talented difference-maker in Buffalo ain't it."

He also mocked the notion that Marquez Valdes-Scantling's winning experience with the Chiefs would elevate the Bills in any way:

"The 'inside scoop from a guy's former team'' is one of the most overblown cliches in sports. And Valdes-Scantling got carried to his limited success by being in KC ... as opposed to the idea that his "leadership'' carried them in any way."

The 2018 fifth-round pick began his career with the Green Bay Packers, reaching two conference championship games with Aaron Rodgers.