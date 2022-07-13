Create
"Looks like an ACL about to tear" - NFL fans react to Patrick Mahomes showing off his basketball skills in the offseason

American Century Championship - Round Two
Adam Schultz
Modified Jul 13, 2022 08:42 AM IST

Is there anything Patrick Mahomes can't do? The Kansas City Chiefs superstar makes unbelievable plays on the football field that others simply can't. He has been likened to a Harlem Globetrotter in the NFL at times with his sideways throws, his no-look throws, and everything in between.

He is great at football, and now another sport can possibly be added to the list. Basketball. In a clip posted via Chiefs Network's Twitter account (@ChiefsNetwork1), Mahomes is seen playing basketball and weaving his way between two defenders with some silky moves before making his way to the basket for the score. Watch below.

Mahomes is REALLY GOOD AT BASKETBALL #MyGoat 😮‍💨😮‍💨 https://t.co/OmuU60eDec

As expected, this little clip caught the eye of NFL fans on Twitter. Many came out and gave their thoughts on it.

One fan posted and said that it looks like an ACL tear was about happen going by the moves the quarterback was making.

"Looks like an ACL about to tear."
@ChiefsNetwork1 @BallsackSports Looks like an ACL about to tear

One user posted that Mahomes looked like Steph Curry's long-lost cousin.

@ChiefsNetwork1 He even looks like @StephenCurry30's long lost cousin 🤔

A fan named James commented that the quarterback was better than those trying to guard him.

@ChiefsNetwork1 He's definitely better than those jabronis trying to guard him anyway

One user posted that the quarterback was the number one pick, so of course, he was going to be good.

@ChiefsNetwork1 He was #1 pick of course he's good duh

Another user wrote that Joe Burrow would beat Mahomes.

@ChiefsNetwork1 @BallsackSports Burrow would cook him ngl

Another fan wrote that the 26-year-old looks like Steph Curry out there.

@ChiefsNetwork1 He looks like Steph out there

A fan named Jason said that the Chiefs star is better than James Harden.

@ChiefsNetwork1 Better than harden

One fan posted three fire emojis, seemingly liking what the quarterback did on the court.

@ChiefsNetwork1 🔥🔥🔥

One user stated that the 26-year-old is already better than LeBron James.

@ChiefsNetwork1 He's already better than lebron all time.💯

One account wrote that Mahomes should switch to basketball as he is not good at football.

@ChiefsNetwork1 @TroIIedByBrady he should switch to basketball, cause he sucks at football imo

Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs face tough 2022 season

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs
AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

Normally, the Chiefs are the favorites for the AFC West. Well, that has been the case for the last three to four years. However, for this upcoming season, some do not have them winning the division. Why is that? you ask.

It is because the other teams in the division, the L.A. Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders and the Denver Broncos have all strengthened considerably this offseason. The Chargers brought in J.C Jackson and Khalil Mack to make their defense Super Bowl caliber.

Also Read Story Continues below

The Raiders brought in Chandler Jones and Davante Adams as they look to have a well-rounded roster. Lastly, the Broncos who added Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson and former Dallas Cowboy Randy Gregory.

Add in that the Chiefs lost Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins, and suddenly, it is going to be tough for them to even make it out of the division.

It promises to be a sensational 2022 season for NFL football, but will Mahomes and the Chiefs make it to the postseason? Don't bet your house on it just yet.

Edited by Windy Goodloe

