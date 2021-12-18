NFL fans didn't hold back after President Joe Biden took a shot at Aaron Rodgers' vaccine stance

President Joe Biden took a brief second to comment on Aaron Rodgers’s vaccine status. While visiting Kentucky, where a tornado ravaged the area, Biden spoke with two women on site. One of the women was wearing a Green Bay Packers stocking cap. They told the president that they were Packers fans, and he talked briefly to them. As he was leaving, he told the fans:

“Tell that quarterback he’s gotta get the vaccine.”

President Biden then turned and walked away after his comment drew some laughs.

NFL Twitter reacts to President Joe Biden’s comments on Aaron Rodgers

Predictably, when the arena of politics gets mixed with sports, there are always visceral reactions. The ever-constant peanut gallery of NFL Twitter offered their thoughts on the president’s comments.

hector @La_mera_verga01 @nypost Get vaxed to prevent tornadoes people @nypost Get vaxed to prevent tornadoes people

Dhaaruni Sreenivas @dhaaruni Ed O'Keefe @edokeefe



The two women laugh. VIDEO: @POTUS wraps up a conversation with two women, pats the woman wearing @packers gear on the back and says, “Tell that quarterback he’s got to get his vaccine.”The two women laugh. VIDEO: @POTUS wraps up a conversation with two women, pats the woman wearing @packers gear on the back and says, “Tell that quarterback he’s got to get his vaccine.”The two women laugh. https://t.co/J7aC8HFyLH Joe Biden riffing with the woman in a Green Bay Packers hat about how Aaron Rodgers, the Packers' quarterback, should get his COVID-19 vaccine is very sweet but also genius politicking. twitter.com/edokeefe/statu… Joe Biden riffing with the woman in a Green Bay Packers hat about how Aaron Rodgers, the Packers' quarterback, should get his COVID-19 vaccine is very sweet but also genius politicking. twitter.com/edokeefe/statu…

Dawn @damendez818 @edokeefe @packers @POTUS Aaron Rodgers got called out by the President… absolutely hilarious. I bet he’d find it funny too @edokeefe @packers @POTUS Aaron Rodgers got called out by the President… absolutely hilarious. I bet he’d find it funny too

Angie Hammonds @AngieHammonds1

does he think he is in Green Bay. I hope not. @waff48 Lord is he confuseddoes he think he is in Green Bay. I hope not. @waff48 Lord is he confused does he think he is in Green Bay. I hope not.

P.D. Hale @PDHale2 @TMZ Do you blame him? I think Rodgers needs rehab...too many pain killers,,,,, @TMZ Do you blame him? I think Rodgers needs rehab...too many pain killers,,,,,

john swartz @JohnIsleyboy @TMZ That town is devastated and he’s talking about the vaccine on a football player, wow 🤦🏻‍♂️😡 @TMZ That town is devastated and he’s talking about the vaccine on a football player, wow 🤦🏻‍♂️😡

Roan Montgomery @flbound07 @TMZ Have you heard how much he has been whining about a pinkie-toe imagine him having to get a shot (or two).. @TMZ Have you heard how much he has been whining about a pinkie-toe imagine him having to get a shot (or two).. https://t.co/B4JFpgsIVg

JD @_FartyMcGee_ @TMZ Pretty sure Biden has bigger things to worry about. But hey, I'm not the president. 🤷‍♂️ @TMZ Pretty sure Biden has bigger things to worry about. But hey, I'm not the president. 🤷‍♂️

Susie @SusieInAtlanta @TMZ Biden is incredibly insensitive showing a complete lack of compassion for these people who are suffering & lost everything in this devastating tornado! Show them some respect and at least TRY & act like he cares, instead of going off about Aaron Rodgers getting a covid shot! WTF @TMZ Biden is incredibly insensitive showing a complete lack of compassion for these people who are suffering & lost everything in this devastating tornado! Show them some respect and at least TRY & act like he cares, instead of going off about Aaron Rodgers getting a covid shot! WTF

Before the start of the NFL season, Aaron Rodgers carefully parsed his words and said he was “immunized” when a reporter asked about his vaccination status. In November, Rodgers tested positive for COVID and missed the game against the Kansas City Chiefs, where they lost 13-7 with backup Jordan Love playing in his place. In the aftermath, Rodgers received criticism over his attempt to conceal his vaccination status.

While the Packers and Aaron Rodgers have mostly moved on from that saga, sitting atop the NFC with a 10-3 record, the rest of the league is in the midst of an outbreak where nearly 100 players and coaches were placed on the COVID reserve list. Their status and availability for the Week 15 games are in doubt. In a move similar to last year during the peak of the pandemic, the NFL moved the Raiders/Browns game from Saturday to Monday and the Seahawks/Rams and Football Team/Eagles game to Tuesday.

President Biden and his administration’s longtime efforts to get more people vaccinated comes at a time when the omicron variant of COVID is increasing exponentially across the world. While it’s unclear whether the omicron variant is deadlier, its current rate of infection is outpacing the delta variant.

Edited by Windy Goodloe