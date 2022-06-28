"AP gonna beat him like it’s his son" - NFL fans react to reports of Adrian Peterson fighting Le'Veon Bell in a boxing match

Former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson and former Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell are in talks for a boxing match, according to TMZ. The pair are the latest high-profile athletes to try their hands at another sport. According to TMZ, the fight is not officially confirmed yet, but they feel it is only a matter of time.

Adrian Peterson and Le'Veon Bell both star backs in the NFL

Le'Veon Bell is one of the greats in the NFL, so is Adrian Peterson

During the prime of their careers, both running backs were considered the best in football. Each had their own unique style of running with the ball. Adrian Peterson was a fast, slippery customer who used his power and brute force to break through caps.

For Le'Veon Bell, he was known as the most patient runner of his time. Not one to simply get the ball and try to burst through small gaps. Instead, he would nearly jog on the spot and wait for a gap or crease to open and once it did, it was like he was shot out of a cannon.

Both are towards the end, if not at the end of their careers, despite Bell only being 30. While they still might have some juice in the tank to continue playing, both struggled for game time towards the end of the year.

When the time comes for them both to retire, they will be known as one of the greatest in their positions after superb careers in the NFL.

