"All the aunties lining up" - NFL fans react to Shannon Sharpe's jaw dropping physique aged 54

Former tight end Shannon Sharpe had one hell of a career during his time in the NFL. Sharpe played in the league entireen 1990-2003 and was productive throughout his whole career. He won three Super Bowls, was named to eight Pro Bowls and was a first-team All-Pro four times. He retired with 10,060 receiving yards and 62 touchdowns.

Today, Sharpe celebrated his 54th birthday. He did so in an interesting fashion. Sharpe took to Twitter to show off his incredible physique by posting a picture of himself flexing his upper body.

Sharpe's caption read:

"The front & back of your favorite Unc celebrating his 54th bday. Yes, unc turned 54 today. Had I not told you my age. You prob wouldn’t have guessed it. Now that I’m telling you, you prob don’t believe it. Happy Bday to everyone celebrating a bday today & Cancer’s rule the world."

shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe The front & back of your favorite Unc celebrating his 54th bday. Yes, unc turned 54 today. Had I not told you my age. You prob wouldn't have guessed it. Now that I'm telling you, you prob don't believe it. Happy Bday to everyone celebrating a bday today & Cancer's rule the world.

That's quite the physique for a 54-year-old. Sharpe retired in 2003, but it looks like he could step onto the football field tomorrow.

Upon seeing the pictures, NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the matter.

This Twitter user thinks that all the aunties are lining up for the former tight end:

One person asked for his diet plan:

Damien Bartonek 🇺🇦 @DABartonek

Shredded at 54 is so damn impressive. Happy birthday @ShannonSharpe What's your typical daily intake of carbs/fat/protein/calories?

This user couldn't believe that he turned 54 today:

Liftedofthastickyweed😤 @TerenceI8 Damn coulda fooled me happy birthday Unc @ShannonSharpe 54?

This person thinks that the former tight end could still play and catch a goalline touchdown:

SPORTSPLUGRUSS3 @RLClimeSP 🏾 🏾 Shannon Sharpe is a creature man... I bet he got a goal line td in him @ShannonSharpe Then you remember oh he was top 5 at his position all time

This person thinks his physique is unreal:

Darrin @darjohn25 un-freaking believable 🏽 Happy bday!!

Another user hopes to look like this when they're 54:

Rayy 🚶🏿‍♂️💆🏾 @Ray812_ I need to look like this at 54

This Twitter user pointed out that he clearly hasn't lost anything:

JOE ALMIGH @_JoeBeezy Unc ain't lost nothing

Another person thinks that he has looked the same age his entire career:

Girl, No. @RaveenTheDream You've looked the same age all ya life lol happy birthday!!

This Twitter user doesn't think he is human:

Muna @infernape_914 This man isn't human bruh

One user tweeted that these are goals:

Broadway🦍 @DreWay918 Goals!!

Shannon Sharpe's workout plan

In an interview with GQ magazine, Sharpe revealed his workout plan. The former tight end works out three to four times a week, but sometimes twice a day. His routine includes weight training and CrossFit.

Here's what he said:

"My workout routine isn’t quite as rigorous as when I played, but I try to get exercise at least three or four times each week. And a couple days a week, I try to get two workouts in."

He continued:

"I’ll do free weights and then allow myself to get some rest, hang with my dogs, and eat. Then I’ll come back and do CrossFit. I still like to feel strong, so I’ll do bench, incline, and dumbbells. I also like the movement and the cardiovascular workout I get with CrossFit, so I’ll do kettlebells, row machine, bikes. I don’t want to get bored or stagnant, so I’m always trying to mix things up and confuse my body."

It's no wonder he has this physique as he clearly works for it. It takes an intense amount of dedication to maintain a body like that, but he is proof that it's possible, even at 54 years old.

