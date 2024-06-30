Kyle Shanahan arrived at Christian McCaffrey's wedding to Olivia Culpo and might have stolen the headlines. The 49ers coach sported a mustache as he appeared at the ceremony with a couple of the running back's teammates. And it immediately garnered attention on social media.

Some fans compared him to Walt Disney. Others compared him to the Godfather. There were a variety of reactions but most of them were focused on him. Here are some of the reactions from X formerly known as Twitter,

Kyle Shanahan was also compared to a variety of other figures. A couple were NFL-related:

"Are we sure that's not Aaron Rodgers," one fan asked.

"Kyle Shanahan's rockin a Jim Tomsula mustache!.. Bludgeon Bludgeon Bludgeon"

Meanwhile, others went Hollywood for their comps:

"Shanahan looks like the dad from jumanji"

"I honestly thought Shanahan was Andy Garcia"

Kyle Shanahan looking at different role for newly married Christian McCaffrey

Kyle Shanahan was there at the wedding of, perhaps, his most important offensive player on the 49ers team. But the coach has recently revealed that he is looking for a lighter load for Christian McCaffrey.

Highlighting the back's threat, the San Francisco head coach said it is his contribution to the passing game that makes it so hard to take him off the field even though others can contribute to the running game. The Athletic reported him commenting,

“We have guys that can run the ball. We have to protect Christian from himself. He doesn’t like to ever come out no matter what the situation is and I do think that’s something we could protect him with more. When you are such a threat in the pass game, it’s a little bit different."

Kyle Shanahan said that even though he is satisfied with Christian McCaffrey being able to remain healthy, he would still like to reduce his workload. He continued,

“But if he’s just taking the wear and tear with 20 carries and stuff every game — and he’s definitely good enough to do that and he has proved he can stay healthy — but you’d like to take some of that off of him and give it to other guys also.”

This news might be music to Olivia Culpo's ears, but it is easier said than done. With Brandon Aiyuk's contract situation up in the air, they might need more help from Christian McCaffrey than ever before if they are to reach the Super Bowl again and try to win it. The head coach might be forced to rely on his star running back more often even if he does not want to.

