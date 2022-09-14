"Can’t take your tweets all dam football season", "Bet you didn't know that nobody cares" - NFL fans urge Brittany Mahomes to stop live tweeting Chiefs game

The NFL season is here and one thing that stood out in Week 1 was Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany and her live-tweeting during the Kansas City-Arizona game.
The Chiefs picked up a dominant 44-21 road victory over Arizona and started the season off on a high. Mahomes had one of the best Week One games of any player in the NFL.
He completed 30 out of 39 pass attempts for 360 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions. He played a near-flawless game and like any supporting wife, Brittany let her voice be heard as she kept live-tweeting during the game.
For the most part, it seems like fans are annoyed with Brittany’s live tweeting during Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City's games.
Some fans defended Brittany and didn't understand why certain fans were mean.
Despite trying to be a supportive wife, Brittany always seems to get criticized as she comes off as annoying to a lot of fans.
The Kansas City Chiefs is back in action tomorrow night vs. the Los Angeles Chargers
Tomorrow night will be the second edition of Thursday Night Football and it features an AFC West showdown.
Kansas City will host the Los Angeles Chargers and kickoff is set for 8:15 PM ET. In the first of their two-game series this season, Kansas City are the favorites with a four-point spread against a tough opponent in their division rival.
The Chargers are also 1-0, having picked up a victory over another division rival in the Las Vegas Raiders last week. However, it can be considered that they will face a tougher division opponent this week in Kansas City. Los Angeles shot-caller Justin Herbert is coming off a stellar performance of his own against Las Vegas. In a close 24-19 win for the Chargers, Herbert threw for 279 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He completed 76.5% of his passes, recording a phenomenal QBR of 129.4.
The Chiefs will have their hands full with the Chargers signal-caller as they'll be tasked to shut down a Los Angeles receiving corps featuring Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.