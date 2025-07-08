“Big Time Upgrade” - NFL fans react as Tom Brady has dinner with Hollywood actress Sofia Vergara

Tom Brady has had a very momentous 2025 so far. He got to call the Super Bowl, the game that he won seven times in his career, for the first time. He led the opening of an "excellence museum" in Las Vegas, and he was a high-profile guest at Fanatics Fest.

On Monday, Brady found another way to make headlines when an image surfaced of him dining with actress Sofia Vergara:

There was much gushing from fans in the aftermath:

Aric Rindfleisch @aricrindfleisch LINK Big Time Upgrade

"The guy can't stop winning," one fan wrote.

"If Tom gets her, he is the 🐐 on and OFF the field!" another proclaimed.

"That would be an awesome couple!" one cheered.

"This was the right move Tom!!" another complimented.

"This run for Brady is more impressive than any of his Super Bowl runs," another boasted.

Late last month, the former quarterback was also spotted with actress Sydney Sweeney at Amazon founder and chairman Jeff Bezos' wedding to Lauren Sanchez.

Terry Bradshaw shares thoughts on Tom Brady's first-ever Super Bowl as commentator

The first time Tom Brady called a Super Bowl, it set record-breaking numbers. 126 million viewers watched LIX - the most by any program in American television history - and peak viewership hit 133 million during Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance.

That means the seven-time champion made event history not just on the field, but in the booth as well. Former NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw had some thoughts about it when speaking on To The Point – Home Services Podcast last week (from 5:11 in the video below):

"There’s 330 million people in America. That is a ton," said Bradshaw. "The Fox pregame show averaged 28 million for five hours. Who in the world is gonna sit around and watch that mess for five hours? ...You know how much money they made? More money than plumbers, I can assure you that."

He even joked about what would happen if he requested a raise after seeing his younger colleague's success on a record-breaking contract ($375 million over a full decade):

"And I guarantee you, if I go in there and ask for a raise, ‘Well, we don’t have any…we’re running a little tight.’ Well, you just paid Tom Brady $37 million a year. I’ll take it. I did some bad deals, that’s what it was."

The upcoming Super Bowl, LX, will air on NBC in February of next year. It is expected to be the first Big Game assignment for current play-by-play man Mike Tirico, who succeeded Al Michaels in 2022.

