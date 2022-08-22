"I would love to see one of Skip debating himself about LeBron" - NFL fans brutally troll Skip Bayless over his widely disparaging takes on Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been in the headlines most recently for his comments on the wide receivers in Green Bay.

Skip Bayless, one of the hosts of "Undisputed," is known for his hard-nosed, biased, and contradictory takes. Fans always have a laugh or two when Skip shares his opinon.

A Twitter user recently compiled a video of Bayless debating himself on Aaron Rodgers with hilarious back-and-forth commentary.

Shannonnn sharpes burner @shannonsharpeee Skip Bayless debating himself on Aaron Rodgers is forever comedy 🤣🤣🤣 Skip Bayless debating himself on Aaron Rodgers is forever comedy 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/WeoprfyOTW

Here is the conversation between the two Skips in the video:

"Aaron Rodgers is historically transcendentially, specially great."

"No, you wanna know why? Because Aaron Rodgers is hot, and Aaron Rodgers is cold. He is not historically, transcendentially, great."

"He's above anybody who's played this game on a human level right now."

"He's also the most overhyped quarterback in the history of pro football."

"That is the most laughable statement that you have ever made in the history of this show. So it's Aaron bleepin' Rodgers."

"It's Erent Rodgers. Erent Rodgers."

"Here's what you have ab answer for. The play of the game, the play of the year, and the play of the century. That was special."

"There was nothing special about this play."

NFL fans react to hilarious video of Skip Bayless contradicting himself

These fans wanted to see a video of Bayless contradicting himself about Lebron James.

Jimmy Mills @Jimmy_0525 @shannonsharpeee I would love to see one of Skip debating Skip about LeBron 🤣 @shannonsharpeee I would love to see one of Skip debating Skip about LeBron 🤣

Renzy🗯 @loll97 @shannonsharpeee Y’all should make one of lebron . Him debating on Lebrun @shannonsharpeee Y’all should make one of lebron . Him debating on Lebrun

This Twitter user responded by saying it would be impossible since Skip never said anything positive about Lebron.

Nick @swifty2Fifty @Jimmy_0525 @shannonsharpeee Would be impossible because he’s never said anything good about lebron @Jimmy_0525 @shannonsharpeee Would be impossible because he’s never said anything good about lebron

These fans found the video of Skip contradicting himself hilarious, and they want more.

🄱🅁🅄🄽🄾 @ShawneeSeanShon I need more of these @shannonsharpeee 🥴🥴I need more of these @shannonsharpeee 🥴🥴😂😂😂 I need more of these

These Twitter users questioned why people listen to Bayless.

Steve @BowmanSteve4 @shannonsharpeee I don’t know a single soul who watches this clown. How does he continue to secure big money contracts? @shannonsharpeee I don’t know a single soul who watches this clown. How does he continue to secure big money contracts?

This Twitter user thinks this is one of the best video edits he's come across on the internet.

Skip Bayless recently called out Aaron Rodgers for losing back-to-back home playoff games in consecutive years

Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers

Rodgers recently went on the record and called out his young wide receivers.

Rodgers pointed out how they need to play better. He said they need to drop fewer balls, run sharper routes, and be more consistent.

"Undisputed" analysts Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless recently responded to Rodgers' comments, saying he's not a good leader.

Bayless called out Rodgers. He said he's a back-to-back MVP, who's had back-to-back home-field advantage playoff games that he's lost. He then went on to describe how he thinks his teammates don't fully trust in him.

Rodgers is 1-4 in his NFL career in NFC Championship games. If he loses another NFC Championship game or doesn't make it back, it will really hurt his legacy in the GOAT conversation.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Twitter user, "@shannonsharpeee" and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe