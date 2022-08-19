Shannon Sharpe claims Davante Adams left Aaron Rodgers because Packers QB isn't trustworthy

One of the biggest moves of the off-season saw the Green Bay Packers trade away star wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders.

It was a shocking move as Adams has been one of the best wideouts in the NFL the last few years and was Aaron Rodgers' number one target.

At first, many thought the Packers were low-balling the receiver as they placed the franchise tag on him this off-season. Green Bay reportedly offered him a lucrative contract that would have paid him as a top-five receiver, but he requested a trade out of the franchise.

Shortly after his request, he was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. This paired him up with Derek Carr, who was throwing him passes in college at Fresno State. Carr and Adams are very close friends, and that could've played a part in him joining the Raiders.

Analyst Shannon Sharpe, however, believes there is another reason to be added to the equation as well. Sharpe felt Davante Adams didn't trust Rodgers anymore, which led to him asking to be traded. He said on "Undisputed":

"You say you need [a] guy you can trust. There's a guy that's in Las Vegas. And the very reason that he's in Las Vegas, he didn't feel you [Rodgers], that he could trust you to fulfill your obligation under his contract."

Sharpe continued:

"Since you talking about trust? Since you talk about trust, you need guys you can trust. Your guy didn't trust you. That's why he took his butt, took left money to go to Vegas."

The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the best WR duos with Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow

Hunter Renfrow of the Las Vegas Raiders

Derek Carr has become a very happy man this off-season. Not only did he and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow receive extensions, the team also acquired Davante Adams.

NFL @NFL @RapSheet) Raiders signing WR Hunter Renfrow to 2-year, $32 million extension including $21 million guaranteed. (via @TomPelissero Raiders signing WR Hunter Renfrow to 2-year, $32 million extension including $21 million guaranteed. (via @TomPelissero + @RapSheet) https://t.co/72b4Vhei66

Adams and Renfrow will be the one-two receivers in Las Vegas and could easily become one of the best duos in the league. Both players made the Pro Bowl last season in the NFC, and each had 1,000-plus yards receiving yards.

Adams and Renfrow opposing each other on the field with tight end Darren Waller in the middle is a tasty proposition. Should the trio click, opposing defenses could have a tough time dealing with the Raiders' offense in 2022.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Shannon Sharpe, Undisputed, and H/T Sportskeeda.

