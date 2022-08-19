Shannon Sharpe blasts Aaron Rodgers for being a bad leader, believes older players would have found it hard to play with Packers QB

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently received heavy criticism from Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe. The former tight end criticized the shot-caller for publicly calling out his receivers. Rodgers stated that they need to play better and be more consistent.

A lot of pundits thought that Rodgers was out of line to do this and that he could have done this privately.

Sharpe discussed Rodgers' leadership skills with Skip Bayless on Undisputed and blasted the quarterback for not being more discreet about his views.

"Being a leader is not an easy thing, because you're asking me to put their utmost faith in you. And I won't lead you astray. But you have to understand that you can't do everybody the same way."

"He could have easily called those guys in a meeting. Guys, we got to be better. We'll get a six in 11. That effort today will get us seven in 10. That's not good enough for the standards in which we play by here at Green Bay."

Sharpe added that he believes it will be tough for older players to play with Rodgers due to the behavior he demonstrates.

"Rodgers, he's a four time [MVP] and arguably one of the two or three greatest quarterbacks to ever play. It would have been hard for a lot of guys to play with him when he demonstrates that type of behavior."

Aaron Rodgers has won back-to-back MVP's but is 1-4 in NFC Championship games

Aaron Rodgers has played exceptionally well in the regular season for most of his career, winning four MVP's and back-to-back MVP's the last two seasons. However, he only has one Super Bowl victory.

The shot-caller has had a hard time getting to the Super Bowl. In five conference championship games, he's only managed to push through to the Super Bowl once.

Maybe he's pressuring his young receivers early on so they can improve and make the changes necessary for him to make it back to that elusive Super Bowl.

