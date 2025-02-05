Super Bowl LIX is only a few days away, but someone may have accidentally "spoiled" the result.

On Tuesday, independent media outlet MLFootball posted a image of the banner screen inside the Caesars Superdome flashing an Eagles "Super Bowl Champions" graphic during testing:

That led to jokes among fans who think that the game's result might be predetermined, with one tweeting:

"The script is leaked!!!"

More of them can be seen below:

"Please let this happen (it won't :/)," one begged.

"We already know it’s the Chiefs. Just stop," another admonished.

"AND THEN THEY REALIZED THAT WE LIVE IN REAL LIFE AND NOT THERE IMAGINATIONS," another "narrated".

Two major guests expected for Super Bowl LIX

As is the case with previous Super Bowls, LIX is expected to be a star-studded event. However, history is set to be made when Donald Trump becomes the first sitting US President to watch the game.

The news hasn't gone well with many, though, like USA Today writer Mike Freeman, who opined that, given his past stances and recent maneuverings, he would "soil" the reputation a game that features two black quarterbacks - Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts - the second time it has happened:

"Trump wants to go to get attention but also to show dominance over a league that once rejected him. He holds grudges the way Tom Brady holds Super Bowl records. ... Trump stands for the opposite of everything we love about the Super Bowl."

Perhaps more suspiciously, it has been reported that the "End Racism" messages at the back of the end zones will be replaced by “Choose Love” and “It Takes All of Us”.

On a more positive note, former Eagles center Jason Kelce exclusively told PEOPLE that Taylor Swift would also be in attendance. This will be her second time watching the game:

"Yeah, I think everybody's coming in. I mean, I don't want to speak for everybody, but I think obviously, our whole family. I believe, obviously Trav and Taylor, and his family and his friends. I mean, Trav always travels like, full."

Kickoff is at 6:30 pm et on Fox. Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Bardy will be calling the game, with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi providing sideline updates.

