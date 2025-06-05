Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette will appear as a cover model on rapper GloRilla's album. GloRilla shared a look at her single cover for the song "Typa" that is set to be released on Friday. The image showed her sitting on the floor, counting money, with Legette seated behind her.
Fans on social media expressed their excitement and shock over Legette's cameo. One fan even included a clip of one of his touchdowns from the 2024 season.
"Looks like Xavier Legette is featured on the cover of GloRilla’s newest album. Quite the offseason he is having," Jared Feinberg wrote.
Fans continued to share their pride in Legette showcasing his talents in other areas of entertainment. The wide receiver recently bought a horse on which he has been spending a lot of the offseason training.
"I don’t know the man never met him, but let’s goooooooooo yaaaaaaaa," one person said.
"Bro is that Xavier Leggete," questioned one person.
"making athletes video vixens > lmao I love glo," said another.
Some fans predicted that Xavier Legette could have a breakout second season for the Carolina Panthers after broadening his horizons this offseason.
"XL done had a legendary offseason 1k yards next year im seeing the vision," one fan predicted.
"He better get 1000 yards this season," said one.
"And people were trying to say all offseason that Xavier Legette didn’t have any WR1 traits smh," one person wrote.
Panthers WR Xavier Legette went viral after taking in first NHL game
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette was mic'd up for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers. Legette has never attended a hockey game in person before, and his response to the action while sitting at ice level quickly went viral.
He was shocked at the intensity of the NHL and how pucks continued to fly so close to the glass.
"You didn't tell me the hockey pucks coming flying over here, man," Legette said.
Legette continued to be excited throughout the game and said at the end that he would return for another game. Unfortunately for the Panthers wide receiver, the Hurricanes' playoff run ended, and he will have to wait until next season.
