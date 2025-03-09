"Commanders absolutely FLEECED him"- NFL fans react to Zach Ertz re-signing on $9,000,000 deal with Washington

Zach Ertz will remain a Washington Commander in the 2025 season. On Saturday, the NFC runners-up were announced to have extended the veteran tight end for one year and $6.25 million (can reach up to $9 million with incentives).

He is the second major free agent to re-sign with the burgundy and gold, with linebacker Bobby Wagner preceding him on Friday. His return bolsters an offensive core that received a major boost with the trade for Deebo Samuel last week:

And most fans were very excited:

More reactions can be seen below:

"Huge re-signing for barely anything. Great target for Jayden," one praised.

"Admire Ertz... hoping Sinnott plays more this season," another prayed.

"Was a MUST. I was wrong about him going into last year," another conceded.

Zach Ertz was a major contributor to the Commanders' turnaround behind Jayden Daniels, catching 66 catches for 654 yards and seven touchdowns. The only player ahead of him in all those categories was Terry McLaurin.

Zach Ertz's return to Washington has long been predicted

It is no surprise to see Zach Ertz wearing a Washington jersey in the upcoming season. Back in the 2024 offseason, he had been facing an uncertain future after being released from the Arizona Cardinals and spending some time in the Detroit Lions practice squad.

But as he revealed to ESPN's John Keim in late January, his stint with the Commanders reignited his passion for football and made him decide not to retire:

"I'm not retiring just because I had so much fun this year. I feel rejuvenated. I feel young. I played good football this year, so for me it's figuring out everything going forward, and they know how I feel about this place."

One of the major reasons for his enjoyment was working with offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, who was his head coach in Glendale. He said:

"I felt free to go out there and be myself... Obviously playing with Jayden [Daniels] was extremely fun. I feel we're just scratching the surface of a quarterback-tight end combination."

He also praised himself for showing improved leadership:

"I don't want to say I proved I was the same player, but I kind of did. I didn't play as much as I did when I was 28 as far as play time percentage, but I feel the impact I had was similar... I feel I took a step forward in leadership; it was my first time being voted a captain, it was an emotional thing for me. It was a year of growth, a year I really loved."

Zach Ertz's new contract will begin on March 12, the new league year.

