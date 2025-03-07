Zach Ertz makes feelings crystal clear on retirement as 3x Pro Bowler heads into free agency

Zach Ertz has shut down retirement rumors ahead of free agency.

The three-time Pro Bowl tight end played the 2024 season for the Washington Commanders and he had 66 receptions for 654 yards and seven scores. His playmaking was his highest statistical year since 2019 when played for the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Friday's episode of the "Green Light with Chris Long" program, Ertz spoke directly about his plans.

"I still love the process," Ertz said (36:04). "For me, I still love the practicing. I still love the opportunity to get better with the guys. And so for me, as long as I have that, I will still want to play."

Ertz added that his experience in Washington had brought back his passion for football following spells with Philadelphia and Arizona.

"I'm not retiring just because I had so much fun this year," Ertz said on Jan. 29, via SI. "I feel rejuvenated. I feel young. I played good football this year, so for me it's figuring out everything going forward, and they know how I feel about this place."

Money is secondary for Zach Ertz

When talking about his strategy on free agency, Zach Ertz underscored that money will not be the factor in his decision.

"The money to me, is definitely secondary," Ertz said on Friday, via 'Green Light with Chris Long.' "Now, we've been blessed and fortunate enough to have that opportunity, to have it be secondary, to go to a right situation and not just chase the highest paycheck. But I'm also not a guy that just wants to be out there, to be out there, if I'm just going to be out there and play 30% 20% whatever it is, like, that's not, I want to be able to make an impact."

NBC Sports insider Matthew Berry said that Washington is going to sign Ertz back.

"Expect Washington to bring back Zach Ertz but likely let Dyami Brown walk if the price gets too high, which it likely will be," Berry wrote on Wednesday.

Washington has no pressing need at TE, with second-round pick Ben Sinnott still a work in progress. Ertz's knowledge of Kliff Kingsbury's offense and his presence in the locker room were huge factors in the team's NFC championship game run.

Unless he returns to Washington, several teams may use his talents. In an SI.com story on Thursday, it was reported that the Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets were potential destinations.

