Zach Wilson married Nicolette Dellanno in New York City on June 28. The Miami Dolphins quarterback tied the knot at St. Patrick's Cathedral, and on Monday, he shared a glimpse of his wedding day on TikTok.
The short video showed the Wilsons in the back of a limousine, showing off their wedding bands after their ceremony.
The comments on the shared post on X gained various reactions from NFL fans. Some joked that the wedding band would be the only ring Wilson would get, insinuating he wouldn't win a Super Bowl ring during his career.
"That will be the closest he gets to a ring," a fan said.
Some fans wished him well, but others continued to take the opportunity to poke fun at the quarterback.
"All they care about is the ring. smh," one person said.
"She looks a tad young for his liking," one fan wrote.
"Good. I hope he is very happy. And I don’t think anyone of us need to feel bad for him. Back up QB is like the best job on earth. You are the most popular person in the locker room and have to do very much," another fan said.
Nicolette and Wilson confirmed their relationship with a post on Instagram in 2022. The quarterback proposed in June 2024 during a trip to the Amalfi Coast.
"He dont even know whats going on," another said.
"Getting rings on and off the field (Zach is gonna lead the Dolphins to a Super Bowl win)," one fan wrote.
"What does his mom think about this?" another fan questioned.
Zach Wilson's wife Nicolette shared glimpse of NYC wedding
Zach Wilson spent one season with the Denver Broncos in 2024 and this offseason signed with the Miami Dolphins. As he prepares to join a new team, he capped off his offseason by marrying Nicolette Dellanno.
In an Instagram post, Nicolette shared a carousel of photos of their wedding day. The couple exchanged vows at the iconic St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City.
"The Wilsons ♾️ 06.28.25 — the best day of our lives!" Nicolette wrote.
They then continued their celebration with a reception at another iconic New York City location, the Rainbow Room.
