Zach Wilson married Nicolette Dellanno in New York City on June 28. The Miami Dolphins quarterback tied the knot at St. Patrick's Cathedral, and on Monday, he shared a glimpse of his wedding day on TikTok.

Ad

The short video showed the Wilsons in the back of a limousine, showing off their wedding bands after their ceremony.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The comments on the shared post on X gained various reactions from NFL fans. Some joked that the wedding band would be the only ring Wilson would get, insinuating he wouldn't win a Super Bowl ring during his career.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"That will be the closest he gets to a ring," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some fans wished him well, but others continued to take the opportunity to poke fun at the quarterback.

"All they care about is the ring. smh," one person said.

"She looks a tad young for his liking," one fan wrote.

"Good. I hope he is very happy. And I don’t think anyone of us need to feel bad for him. Back up QB is like the best job on earth. You are the most popular person in the locker room and have to do very much," another fan said.

Ad

Nicolette and Wilson confirmed their relationship with a post on Instagram in 2022. The quarterback proposed in June 2024 during a trip to the Amalfi Coast.

"He dont even know whats going on," another said.

"Getting rings on and off the field (Zach is gonna lead the Dolphins to a Super Bowl win)," one fan wrote.

"What does his mom think about this?" another fan questioned.

Ad

Zach Wilson's wife Nicolette shared glimpse of NYC wedding

Zach Wilson spent one season with the Denver Broncos in 2024 and this offseason signed with the Miami Dolphins. As he prepares to join a new team, he capped off his offseason by marrying Nicolette Dellanno.

In an Instagram post, Nicolette shared a carousel of photos of their wedding day. The couple exchanged vows at the iconic St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City.

Ad

"The Wilsons ♾️ 06.28.25 — the best day of our lives!" Nicolette wrote.

They then continued their celebration with a reception at another iconic New York City location, the Rainbow Room.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bethany Cohen Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.



Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.



The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.



Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts. Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.