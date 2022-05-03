"Did they know about this when they traded for Hollywood!?" - NFL fans react to news of DeAndre Hopkins' 6-game suspension

The NFL suspended DeAndre Hopkins for six games for violating the league’s Performance Enhancing Drug policy. Fans were shocked when they heard the Arizona Cardinals’ star receiver would miss a large portion of the 2022 NFL season. Adding to the drama is the possibility that the Cardinals knew about this potential suspension ahead of the NFL draft.

Matt Miller @nfldraftscout @AdamSchefter Did they know about this when they traded for Hollywood!? @AdamSchefter Did they know about this when they traded for Hollywood!?

No good deed goes unpunished, except this one. As far as past dealings with player suspensions, the NFL is not known to punish teams seeking a trade to replace one of their players being suspended.

Red @yosme26 @Youngin_Mario @nfldraftscout @AdamSchefter Is this a bad look for the cardinals then? Like they knew so that’s why they got Hollywood. Is this punishable? @Youngin_Mario @nfldraftscout @AdamSchefter Is this a bad look for the cardinals then? Like they knew so that’s why they got Hollywood. Is this punishable?

Between Kyler Murray’s contract issues and now the DeAndre Hopkins drama, bringing in Hollywood Brown actually makes a lot of sense.

Fans and pundits scratched their heads over the Cardinals giving up a first-round pick for Hollywood Brown, but in light of Hopkin’s suspension, it makes sense for the team.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman @AdamSchefter gotta assume they knew this was coming... helps understand trading a 1st round pick for hollywood brown @AdamSchefter gotta assume they knew this was coming... helps understand trading a 1st round pick for hollywood brown

Arizona Cardinals fans needing some relief from the football team’s uncertainty and drama could take some solace in the Phoenix Suns’ attempt at returning to the NBA Finals.

What’s good for the goose is good for the cardinal.

honest sport takes @honestsportz @AdamSchefter 6 weeks for cheating but Ridley gets a whole year for betting 🙄 @AdamSchefter 6 weeks for cheating but Ridley gets a whole year for betting 🙄

Somewhere, Sean McVay is laughing at the news of his division rivals’ ongoings, just like he was supposedly laughing at the New England Patriots' first-round pick.

Hollywood Brown is now a number one receiver in potentially both of the NFL teams he will have played for.

Second-year receiver Rondale Moore might take the next step. Until then, Marquis Brown might be seeing double coverage.

The possibility exists that the Texans got the better end of this deal. But it’s remote given the current state of the Texans.

Cardinals fans can still take solace in Brown's and Murray's reunion.

Arizona Cardinals will potentially have Marquis Brown and DeAndre Hopkins late in the 2022 regular season

The Cardinals started off strong but trailed off at the end of the 2021 regular season. Currently, the team is still grappling with Kyler Murray's contract negotiations, but adding former college teammate Marquis Brown could be a bonus and incentive to sign Murray to an extension.

If DeAndre Hopkins returns healthy and fresh off of his six-game suspension, the Cardinals’ offense will presumably be more explosive with both talented receivers on the field alongside Murray and running back James Connor.

While the news of Hopkins’s suspension is not ideal, the idea of the plethora of offensive weapons at Murray’s disposal next year remains a beacon of hope for Cardinals fans willing to wait out the first six games of the season without Hopkins.

