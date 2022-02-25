Kyler Murray to leave or stay with Cardinals? NFL insider provides big update about QB's future

Kyler Murray, quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals, is often seen as one of the future pillars of the NFL. The former Heisman Trophy winner has the arm talent to stretch defenses and the scrambling ability to make him an elite dual threat field general.

Murray most recently featured in a 34-11 playoff loss in the Wild Card round to the eventual Super Bowl champion the Los Angeles Rams. Following the game, Murray did the unthinkable, unfollowing the team across all social media platforms and even took to removing all Cardinals-related content from his bios.

The Cardinals then followed suit and removed the star quarterback from each of their Instagram posts with the exception of two.

However, NFL analyst Jane Slater is now reporting that the Cardinals and their star quarterback are on the same page moving forward.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Report: Kyler Murray, Cardinals on same page and working to move forward. wp.me/pbBqYq-cdgf Report: Kyler Murray, Cardinals on same page and working to move forward. wp.me/pbBqYq-cdgf

Slater also reported that "everything is copacetic" between the two sides with the hopes of even potentially reaching a new deal.

Can Kyler Murray lead the Arizona Cardinals to the Super Bowl next season?

Arizona Cardinals v Chicago Bears

Following the 2021-2022 NFL season, the answer to this question not only solely resides with Murray but also his star receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The former All-Pro wideout tore his MCL during a loss to the Rams on December 13th last year.

Before his injury, the team seemed to steamroll past their opponents. The Cardinals were the last team to lose a game this past season. Their first loss came in a Week Eight loss to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football.

The first quarter of the season saw Murray as an early candidate for NFL MVP. But once Hopkins was injured, his play on the field (understandably) diminished without his top target.

For the Cardinals to get to the top of the mountain, they will first need their star receiver healthy. When uninjured, Hopkins is arguably the best wide receiver in the league. He and former University of Oklahoma standout Murray have an unmistakeable on-field chemistry.

This was evident during a game against the Buffalo Bills in the 2020 season in which Murray threw a hail mary touchdown pass to Hopkins as time expired.

Gridiron @Gridiron DeAndre Hopkins: Game-winning Hail Mary catch!



ARE YOU KIDDING ME!? 🤯



DeAndre Hopkins: Game-winning Hail Mary catch!ARE YOU KIDDING ME!? 🤯 https://t.co/vvlD6WtWqw

To take the next step next season, the team will also need a healthy J.J. Watt. Their star defensive lineman tore his labrum, bicep, and rotator cuff along with dislocating his shoulder in a game against his former team, the Houston Texans, last October.

Despite returning for a playoff loss against the Rams, Watt's season was essentially over once he suffered that initial injury. The team will need him back at his best to pressure opposition quarterbacks next season if they are to make a deep playoff run.

Edited by David Nyland