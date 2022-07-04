"That's cap" - NFL fans refuse to believe Odell Beckham Jr. played second half of 2021/22 NFL season with no ACL

Odell Beckham Jr. had quite an up-and-down season last year. At one point, the star wideout's father was posting film and slandering Baker Mayfield all over Twitter. When it was all said and done, Beckham Jr. was holding the NFL's most prestigious award: the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The enigmatic wide receiver was on his way to an incredible game in the Super Bowl before injuring his ACL and missing the second half of the game. According to him, that wasn't the only injury he sustained during the season.

Odell Beckham Jr @obj Krazy thought … really played the whole back half of the season without an acl, and won a super bowl! God doesn’t misss, i swea Krazy thought … really played the whole back half of the season without an acl, and won a super bowl! God doesn’t misss, i swea

Beckham claims he played the entire second half of the season "without an ACL," but NFL fans don't really believe him.

Steve @stevedoctor80 Odell Beckham Jr @obj Krazy thought … really played the whole back half of the season without an acl, and won a super bowl! God doesn’t misss, i swea Krazy thought … really played the whole back half of the season without an acl, and won a super bowl! God doesn’t misss, i swea That’s cap af twitter.com/obj/status/154… That’s cap af twitter.com/obj/status/154…

This Philadelphia Eagles fan took it a step further.

Brian @BrianY1280

REAL TALK! @obj That's some B.S. Just makin stuff up to make urself sound like a tough guy. As far as winning the Super Bowl, the Rams did that W/OUT you dog. You were hurt & did NOT contribute to that win! Sorry but those are FACTS! Rams came together & accomplished that W/OUT YOU!!REAL TALK! @obj That's some B.S. Just makin stuff up to make urself sound like a tough guy. As far as winning the Super Bowl, the Rams did that W/OUT you dog. You were hurt & did NOT contribute to that win! Sorry but those are FACTS! Rams came together & accomplished that W/OUT YOU!!REAL TALK!

Others began questioning his time prior to joining the Los Angeles Rams.

Robert Stambolziev @stambolziev

How comes low production ? @obj What About when u was in ClevelandHow comes low production ? @obj What About when u was in Cleveland How comes low production ?

One NFL fan is having trouble understanding how that can be the case.

Sincere 5ive @Sincere5ive @obj Brooooo…i thought you re tore your acl? How were you playing without it? I’m just tryna understand this cuz i tore mines 11 months ago n been rehabbing it from the reconstruction surgery ever since @obj Brooooo…i thought you re tore your acl? How were you playing without it? I’m just tryna understand this cuz i tore mines 11 months ago n been rehabbing it from the reconstruction surgery ever since

Another response joked about what could've been.

One commenter found a way to relate to Beckham's situation.

chris c. @cu1otta . he doesn’t misss, i swea @obj same. as a high performing athlete like yourself i know how it goes. played the whole men’s 12” beer league softball season without an acl, and we’re 2 games away from a. he doesn’t misss, i swea @obj same. as a high performing athlete like yourself i know how it goes. played the whole men’s 12” beer league softball season without an acl, and we’re 2 games away from a 🏆. he doesn’t misss, i swea

Several comments like this one came from disgruntled fans.

Ernie Cain @CainErnie @obj No crazy thought is if you were a good teammate you wouldn't have been released from Cleveland and no ring so you being a diva as you been your whole career finally paid off @obj No crazy thought is if you were a good teammate you wouldn't have been released from Cleveland and no ring so you being a diva as you been your whole career finally paid off

Another NFL fan had to give Beckham props for his performance in the short time that he was in the Super Bowl.

Mbt @Alwayzop @stxrmcj @obj I don’t like OBJ but he definitely carried the first half till hurt @stxrmcj @obj I don’t like OBJ but he definitely carried the first half till hurt

Other NFL fans were trying to fathom how in the world an athlete could play on an injured ACL like that.

🖤🐍💛💜🏀💙⚾️💙🐏❤💛✌🏽 @Phil_PhaReal @obj @DrJesseMorse I take this to mean his ACL was torn much sooner than the SB? Is that possible for him to contiue to play? @obj @DrJesseMorse I take this to mean his ACL was torn much sooner than the SB? Is that possible for him to contiue to play?

A stated doctor had a good explanation.

ACL injuries are tough to deal with, though it seems the former Browns and Giants wideout was able to deal with it for long enough to help his team win the Lombardi.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s tumultuous Super Bowl appearance

Odell Beckham Jr. has fought diva allegations and the "locker room cancer" label at every stage of his NFL career. The star wide receiver left New York, which ruffled some feathers, and landed in Cleveland, where he eventually left displeased.

After landing in Los Angeles, the Rams made a Super Bowl run and the former LSU product looked poised to potentially take home a Super Bowl MVP award.

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

The wideout had two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown midway through the second quarter when he went down with a knee injury.

Those who had followed his career closely groaned as it was the same knee that had already given him problems. Eventually, it was confirmed that he tore the ACL and would not return to the game.

There's no telling what would have happened if he hadn't gotten injured, and he probably wouldn't have traded what happened since they ended up with a ring. However, it's hard not to wonder how he would've performed and whether he would've taken home the hardware instead of teammate Cooper Kupp.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far