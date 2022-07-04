"That's cap" - NFL fans refuse to believe Odell Beckham Jr. played second half of 2021/22 NFL season with no ACL

Odell Beckham Jr. had quite an up-and-down season last year. At one point, the star wideout's father was posting film and slandering Baker Mayfield all over Twitter. When it was all said and done, Beckham Jr. was holding the NFL's most prestigious award: the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
The enigmatic wide receiver was on his way to an incredible game in the Super Bowl before injuring his ACL and missing the second half of the game. According to him, that wasn't the only injury he sustained during the season.
Beckham claims he played the entire second half of the season "without an ACL," but NFL fans don't really believe him.
ACL injuries are tough to deal with, though it seems the former Browns and Giants wideout was able to deal with it for long enough to help his team win the Lombardi.
Odell Beckham Jr.'s tumultuous Super Bowl appearance
Odell Beckham Jr. has fought diva allegations and the "locker room cancer" label at every stage of his NFL career. The star wide receiver left New York, which ruffled some feathers, and landed in Cleveland, where he eventually left displeased.
After landing in Los Angeles, the Rams made a Super Bowl run and the former LSU product looked poised to potentially take home a Super Bowl MVP award.
The wideout had two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown midway through the second quarter when he went down with a knee injury.
Those who had followed his career closely groaned as it was the same knee that had already given him problems. Eventually, it was confirmed that he tore the ACL and would not return to the game.
There's no telling what would have happened if he hadn't gotten injured, and he probably wouldn't have traded what happened since they ended up with a ring. However, it's hard not to wonder how he would've performed and whether he would've taken home the hardware instead of teammate Cooper Kupp.