LOOK: Odell Beckham Jr.’s girlfriend and publicist's appearance at Suns game goes viral

Odell Beckham Jr. is making the most of his offseason. Even as the star wide receiver is under rehabilitation for a torn ACL suffered during the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals, he is also taking in some NBA playoff action. It's only natural that any public appearance will draw extra attention when you're an NFL star.

For Game 2 of the Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks playoff series, videos of Beckham and his girlfriend Lolo Wood went viral. Beckham's publicist also attended the basketball game with the couple.

Beckham was wearing a Suns t-shirt, so it’s safe to assume he’s a supporter of the Suns, including the team's stars Devin Booker (shooting guard) and Chris Paul (point guard). In the videos circulating online, Beckham smiled from cheek to cheek at the camera as if to tell viewers that life is good.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s free agency

Were it not for Odell Beckham Jr.'s ACL injury in the first half of the Super Bowl, he would top the wide receiver free agent list for the upcoming NFL season. Since he won’t be able to play football until late in the 2022/2023 regular season, teams are wary of taking a risk on the wide receiver.

Beckham could still sign with the Rams and help them return to the Super Bowl, but as he weighs his options, many other teams with needs at wide receiver could also prove enticing to the veteran.

Teams like the Green Bay Packers and the New England Patriots would offer the best option for Beckham to slide in as the top receiving threat for either team that expects to contend for the playoffs next year. Add in star quarterback Aaron Rodgers or rising young quarterback Mac Jones, and it would make sense for Beckham to join his fourth NFL team.

That being said, Los Angeles still seems like the strongest destination for Beckham. The bright lights of Hollywood and the most extensive media market in the country are a natural draw for a talented playmaker like Beckham. Additionally, when both sides seem like they want to continue working together, it seems less likely that Beckham will play somewhere else next season.

The Rams, with quarterback Matthew Stafford, are poised to win now. With former division rival Russell Wilson headed to the Denver Broncos via trade, the San Francisco 49ers figuring out whether they will roll with Trey Lance or retain Jimmy Garoppolo, and the Arizona Cardinals trying to placate Kyler Murray, the Rams have a solid path to winning the division and going deep in the playoffs.

Los Angeles can afford to wait for Odell Beckham Jr. to recover and help them push late in the season. Until then, the star receiver will continue to enjoy his offseason with his girlfriend.

Edited by Piyush Bisht