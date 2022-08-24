"Sounds like what someone who was on the Masked Singer would say" - NFL fans refuse to believe Tom Brady wasn't on reality show despite QB confirming he wasn't

The world is too small for Tom Brady to disappear. When the first-ballot Hall of Famer took time off from training camp, many speculated that he was busy filming for “The Masked Singer.” Brady took to Twitter to discount the fan theories and took the opportunity to sell his whitey tighties.
The tweet did not sway fans who were convinced that Brady is part of the new season of the top-secret singing competition.
“Are we still doing masks?”
Say that to his face, but while he’s wearing whitey tighties.
Brady has elite pocket presence.
Cool story, bro – does your son like plant-based foods?
The first rule of The Masked Singer is that you don’t talk about The Masked Singer, and you can only sing Meatloaf songs.
Fun unsubstantiated fact: Tom Brady has more Super Bowl rings than Nick Cannon has children.
"In 2000, a sixth-round quarterback was sent to New England by a genius head coach in the late round because 31 other NFL teams overlooked him. These men promptly escaped from a maximum security training camp facility to the Boston area underground. Today, still wanted by the league for deflating footballs, they survive as free agents of fortune. If you have a problem, if no one else can help, and if you can find them . . . maybe you can hire The Brady Team."
Eli Manning has entered the chat.
Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers might have second life as game show personalities
First Aaron Rodgers took on the guest host gig on "Jeopardy!". Now, rumors are swirling that Tom Brady was busy filming "The Masked Singer", instead of attending training camp. It seems that two of the premier NFL quarterbacks might have a future outside the football field.
Although there is no proof that Brady was actually on the set of the singing competition show, he is very comfortable in front of the camera, and Rodgers’ foray into the world of game shows showed that the two MVP-level quarterbacks might have a second career outside of sports.
Until that time may or may not come, fans will just have to settle for Rodgers and the Brady slinging the pigskin around the football field.