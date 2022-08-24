"Sounds like what someone who was on the Masked Singer would say" - NFL fans refuse to believe Tom Brady wasn't on reality show despite QB confirming he wasn't

The world is too small for Tom Brady to disappear. When the first-ballot Hall of Famer took time off from training camp, many speculated that he was busy filming for “The Masked Singer.” Brady took to Twitter to discount the fan theories and took the opportunity to sell his whitey tighties.

The tweet did not sway fans who were convinced that Brady is part of the new season of the top-secret singing competition.

“Are we still doing masks?”

John Delmenico @thebigjohnnyd I’m surprised Dave Hughes hasn’t boycotted the Masked Singer over the show’s mask mandate I’m surprised Dave Hughes hasn’t boycotted the Masked Singer over the show’s mask mandate

Say that to his face, but while he’s wearing whitey tighties.

Dana Knight @Faithhillfan1 @TomBrady Your teammates needed to practice with you to win jobs and get timing down. You abandoned your teammates to take a vacation at the beginning of the season, when you had all spring & summer for vacation. You should retire if your heart & head is not in football. You're selfish. @TomBrady Your teammates needed to practice with you to win jobs and get timing down. You abandoned your teammates to take a vacation at the beginning of the season, when you had all spring & summer for vacation. You should retire if your heart & head is not in football. You're selfish.

Brady has elite pocket presence.

greg @greg16676935420 @TomBrady Tom if that’s you on the motorcycle I don’t want that pair of underwear since they’ll probably have a skid mark on them now @TomBrady Tom if that’s you on the motorcycle I don’t want that pair of underwear since they’ll probably have a skid mark on them now

Cool story, bro – does your son like plant-based foods?

TCL 🎃 @TitleTalkTCL @TomBrady Tom, you're the best QB ever. However, my 11 year old son just learned how to ride a motorcycle and is outside doing the stunts he says he saw you doing on Twitter. He is wearing a helmet bc he said you were too, but he also now wants a tattoo. Not cool, man. @TomBrady Tom, you're the best QB ever. However, my 11 year old son just learned how to ride a motorcycle and is outside doing the stunts he says he saw you doing on Twitter. He is wearing a helmet bc he said you were too, but he also now wants a tattoo. Not cool, man.

The first rule of The Masked Singer is that you don’t talk about The Masked Singer, and you can only sing Meatloaf songs.

Ethel 🦅 @EthelEagles @TomBrady The fact he address The Masked Singer rumors, makes me think even more he is on The Masked Singer. @TomBrady The fact he address The Masked Singer rumors, makes me think even more he is on The Masked Singer. 😂

Fun unsubstantiated fact: Tom Brady has more Super Bowl rings than Nick Cannon has children.

"In 2000, a sixth-round quarterback was sent to New England by a genius head coach in the late round because 31 other NFL teams overlooked him. These men promptly escaped from a maximum security training camp facility to the Boston area underground. Today, still wanted by the league for deflating footballs, they survive as free agents of fortune. If you have a problem, if no one else can help, and if you can find them . . . maybe you can hire The Brady Team."

👑King Chi @ChelsIsRight @TomBrady Tom, I think you were on a secret black opps off board government mission to extract hostages from a hostile country..maybe Canada or something like this tweet if i'm right I won't tell anyone @TomBrady Tom, I think you were on a secret black opps off board government mission to extract hostages from a hostile country..maybe Canada or something like this tweet if i'm right I won't tell anyone

Eli Manning has entered the chat.

STONEDPHILAFAN @STONEDPHILAFAN @TomBrady Nick foles is better than u @TomBrady Nick foles is better than u

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers might have second life as game show personalities

Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes

First Aaron Rodgers took on the guest host gig on "Jeopardy!". Now, rumors are swirling that Tom Brady was busy filming "The Masked Singer", instead of attending training camp. It seems that two of the premier NFL quarterbacks might have a future outside the football field.

Although there is no proof that Brady was actually on the set of the singing competition show, he is very comfortable in front of the camera, and Rodgers’ foray into the world of game shows showed that the two MVP-level quarterbacks might have a second career outside of sports.

Until that time may or may not come, fans will just have to settle for Rodgers and the Brady slinging the pigskin around the football field.

