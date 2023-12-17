Russell Wilson's marriage to R&B star Ciara is one of the longest-lasting and most famous unions in sports lore, but it has also apparently made him a prime target for the Pride of Motor City.

As the Detroit Lions and Denver Broncos warmed up for their Saturday game, the PA announcer at Ford Field decided to psychologically torment the visitors by playing songs by rapper Future. For context, Ciara was engaged to him before meeting the Super Bowl-winning quarterback, and they have a son, Future Zahir.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Many were not pleased, as the comments show:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Lions' trolling of Russell Wilson apparently works as they romp to big lead in crucial game

However, if Russell Wilson and the Broncos' performance on Saturday is an indication, then the trolling tactic was a success.

After a dry first quarter that was highlighted by an Ifeatu Melifonwu sack-fumble on the former Seattle Seahawk and a subsequent 37-yard return by defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs, the Lions exploded for 21 points in the second, with Jared Goff throwing scores to rookies Sam LaPorta and Jahmyr Gibbs and fellow Pro Bowler Amon-Ra St. Brown. The visitors would not get on the board until the third quarter when Wilson found rookie Lil'Jordan Humphrey for a three-yard pass.

But LaPorta would respond in kind with his second touchdown of the night, and then a big defensive play by Melifonwu denied tight end Lucas Krull a reception, forcing the Broncos to settle for a field goal.

Such a disastrous performance could not have come at a worse time for Sean Payton's charges, who had entered the game within striking distance of the AFC West. A few days ago, Denver Sports' Will Petersen had written:

"After a 1-5 start, any type of playoff berth would be amazing, but forget the wild card. It’s time for Broncos Country to dream big. And that’s thinking about a division crown.

"Right now, the Broncos are playing pretty perfect football. Heck, they had three chances in Houston at the goal line to currently be riding a seven-game winning streak."

With the Kansas City Chiefs carrying a two-game skid before their visit to the already-eliminated New England Patriots, it was on the team from Mile High to deliver a statement win. Instead, a looming lopsided loss may give the Kingdom some welcome separation.