Dallas Cowboys All-Pro guard Zack Martin could be the next NFL star to hold out.

Running backs Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs were unable to reach long-term deals with their respective teams and look like missing training camp and possibly the start of the season.

While Martin is currently under contract with the Cowboys, he's unhappy with his current deal and is considering skipping training camp according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"Cowboys’ six-time All-Pro guard and team captain Zack Martin is considering not reporting to training camp due to his unhappiness with his contract and the team’s lack of interest in restructuring it, per sources. Martin believes he is “woefully underpaid relative to the market.”

Martin is under the books for $11 million this season, which ranks eighth for all guards. Martin is certainly one of the league's best as he's been named to eight Pro Bowls and has earned eight All-Pro selections.

With the news of All-Pro guard Zach Martin possibly sitting out, fans quickly trolled the Cowboys and Dak Prescott ahead of next season:

Here's how fans reacted:

TheAVShow @TheAVShowDaily @AdamSchefter And the cowboy downfall begins and I’m all for it

Bobby Shouse @B_Shousejr @AdamSchefter My man made the 99 Club in Madden & said I’m good, pay me!

Louis @Louis_Onofrio @AdamSchefter If they didn’t giv Dak 90 mill for one year maybe this wouldn’t of happened…..CUT PRESCOTT

Erik @egriffis83 @AdamSchefter My man said you better check my madden rating, and open up that pocket book Jerry!

JohnnyFreedom13 @JohnnyTunes @AdamSchefter Good! get ya money because with Dak as the QB you have a zero percent chance at even a conference title game. Go get yours.

Zack Martin became the third player to enter the 99 Club in Madden 24

Zack Martin during Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys

Oddly enough, Dallas Cowboys guard Martin joined the 99 Club in Madden 24 this morning.

The news came out around the same time as his considering skipping training camp.

Martin joins the elite company of Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Martin became the first guard in the video game's series to be rated a 99 overall since 2003 when Larry Allen was given that rating.

While Madden has recognized Martin as a top guard in the league, will the Dallas Cowboys do the same by giving him a raise?

