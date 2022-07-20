Create
"Get yourself a treadmill, fat a**" - NFL fans roast Leonard Fournette for an old tweet calling Ezekiel Elliott fat 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mandatory Minicamp
Adam Schultz
ANALYST
Modified Jul 20, 2022 01:43 PM IST

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette is in the cross-hairs of NFL fans online. The 27-year-old reportedly showed up to the Buccaneers' mini camp overweight and team officials were not impressed.

Fournette is listed at 228 pounds, but The Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud reported that the running back is nearly 260 pounds. It's a serious jump. When the news broke of the 27-year-old's weight, fans online were quick to point out an old tweet from the running back aimed at Ezekiel Elliott.

Elliott asked what people should get him for his birthday, to which the Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back replied: "Treadmill fat a**."

Treadmill fat ass 😭😭😭😭😭 twitter.com/EzekielElliott…

Now, fans have taken the old tweet and given the Buccaneers player a serve in return.

@ProFootballTalk Get yourself a treadmill, fatasstwitter.com/_fournette/sta…
Did you get yourself one too 🤣 twitter.com/_fournette/sta…
Well this didn’t age well… @Buccaneers twitter.com/_fournette/sta…
There is a tweet for everything twitter.com/_fournette/sta…
Karma 🤣🏈 @ColinCowherd @JoyTaylorTalks @RobParkerFS1 twitter.com/_fournette/sta… https://t.co/vjBA2WinDX
IRONY twitter.com/_fournette/sta…
My my my how the tables have turned twitter.com/_fournette/sta… https://t.co/IeTMDpzEe2
You got some nerve 😂😂😂 twitter.com/_fournette/sta…
Well damn. This aged well @OldTakesExposed twitter.com/_fournette/sta…

Fournette aiming for big 2022 season despite setback

youtube-cover

Fournette will be a focal point of the Buccaneers offense under Tom Brady in 2022.

Last season, the running back played 14 games and started 13 of them, but failed to reach the much vaunted 1,000-yard mark. In total, he finished the season with 812 rushing yards and eight touchdowns and averaged 4.5 yards per carry.

During the Buccaneers' two playoff games, the 27-year-old was hardly used, only rushing for 51 yards on 13 attempts and two touchdowns.

youtube-cover

The running back will need to have a much better output for Tampa Bay this season. Chris Godwin isn't expected to return until later in the season. In his absence, the Buccaneers could opt for more of a run-first offense, which would lean heavily on the 27-year-old.

With Tampa Bay thought to be one of the favorites for the Super Bowl, 'Playoff Lenny' will need to make a return in the regular season. He can form a good tendem with Giovani Bernard and give opposing defenses serious problems.

However, it still starts with training camp, and the 27-year-old is coming from a long way back regarding his reported weight. Nonetheless, the back will need to put forth a serious season in 2022 if he is to solidify his position with the Buccaneers moving forward.

