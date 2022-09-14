Create

"He wants nothing to do with clowns", "He decided he ain't doing trash television" - NFL fans roast Skip Bayless after Micah Parsons ghosts Undisputed 

Dallas Cowboys defensive star Micah Parsons could not be reached for his weekly segment on FOX Sports' Undisputed with Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe. It appears as if he ghosted the network.

Bayless spoke on air that the Undisputed team tried to contact the Cowboys player but received no response. Parsons' management was then called but also didn't respond. This has sent social media into meltdown as NFL fans have roasted Bayless over the defender's no-show.

One fan posted that the linebacker wants nothing to do with the show.

"Or he wants nothing to do with clowns."
Or he wants nothing to do with clowns twitter.com/shannonsharpee…

Another fan posted and said that maybe the linebacker didn't want to do trash television.

"Maybe he decided he ain't doing trash television."
@shannonsharpeee Maybe he decided he ain't doing trash television

Other NFL fans gave their thoughts on the second-year player's no-show.

@shannonsharpeee If that’s the case he ain’t showing up the whole season lol
@shannonsharpeee Lmao skip mad asf on the inside cuz he love him some “11 from heaven” 🤣🤣🤣
@shannonsharpeee Why would Micah even agree to be on there every Tuesday? 😂
@shannonsharpeee Today is the day this show found out just how unimportant they really are. A second year player opted out of going on. #GOMicah
@shannonsharpeee He's been planning on it since the beginning. He knows how much 💩 yall 2 talk.
@shannonsharpeee “Every Tuesday” Lmao 🤣 Should have known
@shannonsharpeee Typical cowboys players doing cowboys things. If made commitment to show then atleast answer them
@shannonsharpeee Common cowboys L

It remains to be seen if the 23-year-old will answer the call next Tuesday, but it does seem odd for a professional athlete to ghost a national network like that.

Parsons shining light in Cowboys Week 1 stumble

The reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year started the season like he ended the last - bagging sacks. While the Cowboys were ultimately put to the sword by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, Parsons was the only shining light.

The 23-year-old wrecked two redzone drives for Tampa as he sacked Tom Brady twice on third downs to force the Buccaneers to settle for field goals.

Parsons was one of five players to register 15 sacks in 17 games last season, joining John Abraham, Joey Bosa, Jevon Kearse and Aldon Smith.

According to the Cowboys, Micah Parsons is one of five players in NFL history to have 15.0 sacks in his first 17 games, joining John Abraham (15.5), Joey Bosa (15.0), Jevon Kearse (15.0) and Aldon Smith (15.0)

There wasn't much to get excited about for Cowboys fans on Sunday night, but number 11 was definitely up for the task. He finished with four tackles, two sacks, two tackles for a loss and two quarterback hits.

Rookie Tyler Smith also impressed at left tackle as his name was barely mentioned during the telecast (a surefire way to know if a tackle is doing his job).

With Dak Prescott having injured his thumb, the Cowboys' job just got even tougher as Cooper Rush will now need to keep the team afloat.

Given their offensive struggles, Dan Quinn's defense is going to need to take over games for Dallas and a big part of that is number 11.

