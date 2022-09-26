Create

"Some days he sound like Mr T, other days he sound like Ned Flanders" - NFL fans go in on Russell Wilson's personality change in 'corny' post

LaDarius Brown
LaDarius Brown
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Sep 26, 2022 05:29 AM IST

Russell Wilson has been one of the most respected players in the NFL throughout his career, but some have now described him as 'corny.' The Denver Broncos quarterback shared a post of himself looking at photos on a phone. They were looking at various suits, according to the quarterback. Some NFL fans took to Twitter to discuss Wilson and his shift in personality in the video.

See fans' comments on the Denver quarterback's shift in personality:

Russ is hilarious bro Lmao, some days he sound like Mr T other days he sound like Ned Flanders 💀 twitter.com/pranavsriraman…
Why is Russ talking like Brian Kelly doing his fake Cajun accent 🤣🤣 twitter.com/pranavsriraman…
Him n Drake got a different voice everytime I see them on the TL twitter.com/pranavsriraman…
Imagine you meet Russ and he starts talking to you like this twitter.com/pranavsriraman…
Russ needs to hire a regular person who can just tell him what a normal person would do in every situation twitter.com/pranavsriraman…
@PranavSriraman Why does he change his voice???
I really do not enjoy this man’s personality twitter.com/pranavsriraman…

A couple of fans simply called the quarterback 'corny':

Corniest mf alive 😂😂 twitter.com/pranavsriraman…
Corn ball twitter.com/pranavsriraman…
corball brother twitter.com/PranavSriraman…

However, this isn't the first social media post that NFL fans have discussed featuring the quarterback. He posted a video to TikTok about him and the things he cares about, including football, family, and flying.

Wilson and his move to Denver

Houston Texans v Denver Broncos
Houston Texans v Denver Broncos

The quarterback was traded this offseason to the Broncos after spending a decade with the Seattle Seahawks. He left Seattle as the team's all-time leader in passing yards, passing touchdowns, and games started at quarterback. In his second season in the NFL, he led the Seahawks to their second-ever Super Bowl in team history. Seattle went on to defeat the Broncos in Super Bowl 48 with a score of 43-8.

youtube-cover

Wilson is currently donning a Broncos uniform as the team's 12th quarterback since Hall of Famer Peyton Manning retired after the 2015-16 season. So far, Denver is at .500 with a 1-1 record, looking to secure their second win of the 2022-23 season versus a familiar foe for the quarterback, the San Francisco 49ers.

youtube-cover

We'll see how the 33-year-old fares in his first season with Denver, taking on the 49ers on Sunday Night Football in Week Three next.

He wasn't off to an iconic start in Denver, though. In a highly anticipated opening week matchup, he squared off against his former team in the Seahawks. The veteran went toe-to-toe with longtime backup and journeyman Geno Smith. In a shocking turn of events, Smith and the Seahawks upset the supposedly high-powered Broncos offense in a nail-biting affair.

Much of Wilson's room for improvement in Nathaniel Hackett's offense centers around him building repour with his new corps of receivers. How successful he'll be at the task will be revealed as the season escalates.

