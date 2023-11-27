NFL fans shut down Jalen Hurts' MVP chances despite 37-34 win vs Bills: "Dude spent 2.5 quarters looking like Zach Wilson"

On Sunday, Jalen Hurts led the Philadelphia Eagles to another comeback win, this time beating the Buffalo Bills 37-34 in overtime. The Eagles seemed to be dominated for most of the game, but they fought back in the second half and kept their winning streak alive once again.

Even though Jalen Hurts had two turnovers, he still amassed five total touchdowns and led his team on a rainy day. The Bills had a 24-14 lead at one point late in the third quarter, but the Eagles found ways to keep battling until they got the break they needed - two clutch touchdowns from Hurts to A. J. Brown and Olamide Zaccheaus.

After the game, the NFL's official X profile asked the fans whether Jalen Hurts was set to win the MVP award this season - one with no clear favorites after 12 weeks. However, the answer was clear: most fans don't believe the quarterback has done enough to receive such an important award:

Jalen Hurts salary: How much is the Eagles quarterback's salary?

Hurts received a five-year contract extension with a total value of $255 million, which makes him the highest-paid player in history. Approximately $180 million is guaranteed, amounting to around 70% of the contract.

In addition, for the first time in the Philadelphia Eagles' history, a player will have the “no-trade clause”, meaning Hurts can veto being traded if he wants to.

It's a testament to the front office's confidence in their franchise quarterback, who has led them to two straight playoff appearances and a conference championship, albeit with a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

NFL's latest MVP odds

Jalen Hurts was already considered the favorite prior to Week 12, but his odds have been boosted with a great comeback against the Buffalo Bills. He's currently +250 to win the award.

No Philadelphia Eagles player has even been considered the MVP. After Hurts, Lamar Jackson (+350), Patrick Mahomes (+450) and Tua Tagovailoa (+700) are listed as favorites.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who was on the losing end of the Eagles' comeback, slates as +2500.