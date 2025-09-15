"This is wild," "Completely unacceptable": NFL fans slam referees after missing false start penalty on Eagles' Tush Push play vs. Chiefs

  • home icon
By Rob Gullo
Published Sep 15, 2025 01:40 GMT
NFL: SEP 14 Eagles at Chiefs - Source: Getty
The Philadelphia Eagles' Tush Push, hate or love it, has become one of the most effective football plays due to its success in short-yardage situations.

With quarterback Jalen Hurts and his behemoth linemen popularizing the play in the last few years, many teams have been using it at the goal line and in short-yardage situations.

In today's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, they used the play multiple times and it was effective. However, many fans noticed that some Eagles linemen jumped offside on some of the plays.

Here's how fans reacted to the missed calls from today:

"It's completely unacceptable that they have allowed this play to effectively become a non-refereed play. The eagles can effectively do whatever they want. Nothing ever gets called on it," a fan replied.
"Ya this is wild," another fan said.
"But the Chiefs get allllll the calls, right? Christ," a fan replied.
Some fans are fine with the play being legal, but many commented saying that the league needs to catch teams jumping offside before the play.

"We don’t have to ban the tush push, but can we ban cheating on the tush push?" a fan questioned.
"NFL had a chance to do the right thing in the offseason. It failed," a fan said about the league almost banning the play in the offseason.
"If you’re going to keep that play legal, it needs to be officiated correctly. Otherwise, just give teams 6 points for reaching the 1 yard line. Way too much leniency given to the offense on these plays," a fan said.

Eagles' Tush Push didn't receive enough votes this offseason to be banned

NFL: FEB 09 Super Bowl LIX - Eagles vs Chiefs - Source: Getty
The Tush Push play has been a contentious topic among the teams. Earlier this year, the Green Bay Packers proposed banning the play, citing "player safety" as one of the reasons.

Out of the 32 NFL teams, 22 teams voted to ban it, with 10 voting to keep it.

For a rule change to occur in the NFL, at least 24 teams have to vote against it.

As of now, the Tush Push lives on, and football fans can expect Philadelphia to continue using the play.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
