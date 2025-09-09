  • home icon
  • "Horrible call," "Worst officiating ever": NFL fans slam referees for "ridiculous" holding penalty against Bears' Darnell Wright vs. Vikings on MNF

By Andre Castillo
Modified Sep 09, 2025 03:53 GMT
The Chicago Bears had a monstrous offseason, especially when it came to their offense.

Ben Johnson, known for his creativity as the Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator, was hired as head coach. Guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney and center Drew Dalman joined via free agency and trade to bolster the offensive line, and Coslton Loveland and Luther Burden III were drafted to bolster the receiving unit.

There was still at least one glaring issue, however: the tackles. And it became apparent on Monday night against the Minnesota Vikings.

Towards the end of the third quarter, right tackle Darnell Wright, whom the Bears had drafted tenth overall in 2023, was called for holding backup defensive end Jalen Redmond, costing the team ten yards:

However, fans saw that he was not doing so and protested the decision:

"Refs killed the Bears drive just now with this ridiculous holding call on Darnell Wright," one claimed.
"Yeah investigate the (expletive) out of this crew," another demanded.
"Refs just decided to ruin a drive based on this, crazy," another rued.

Two downs later, quarterback Caleb Williams was called for intentional grounding, costing the Bears another ten yards. He recouped some of the loss with a 12-yard pass to Olamide Zacchaeus, but Cairo Santos missed a 50-yard field goal attempt to end the drive.

