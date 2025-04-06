The New York Jets' plan for running back may force a trade of Breece Hall. A recent report by ESPN's Rich Cimini shared first-year head coach Aaron Glenn's plan to have a "running back by committee," meaning that all three would be utilized. That would essentially take away Hall's status and the No. 1 lead RB.

Ad

Cimini's report also stated that the Jets might be willing to trade Hall and then possibly draft Boise State standout Ashton Jeanty. This news quickly circulated on social media on Sunday morning, and fans were quick to share their thoughts.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans were shocked that Glenn and the Jets would consider this type of plan for the running backs, with some even questioning how that would even be a good idea.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Makes no sense," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some fans thought that if the team were willing to trade Breece Hall, then why would they draft another running back, such as Ashton Jeanty, to help? Then there were others that Hall would be traded by the New York Jets and that he could get an opportunity elsewhere.

"Please free him," one fan wrote.

"This guy really doesn't like Hall, why lol," another fan said.

Ad

"You don’t trade Breece Hall because you want a RB committee just to draft Ashton Jeanty," said one person.

Some fans on X also insinuated the Jets will never find success if they operate in this type of way. Others encouraged the team to trade Hall and allow him the opportunity he should be getting at nearly 24 years old. It remains to be seen how the next few weeks ahead of the NFL draft will pan out for Hall and the Jets.

Ad

"& this is why teams stay at the bottom ! Makes 0 sense !" questioned another person.

"The Jets already ruined Hall’s start in the NFL. Now they want to pursue Jeanty and ruin his—poverty franchise," said another.

"Good! Give Breece a chance to go play for a winning team," another said.

Before trade rumors, Aaron Glenn said Breece Hall was 'in a good place'

Before trade rumors began to run rampant, New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn told reporters that Breece Hall was in a good place. Those comments occurred at the annual league meetings in Palm Beach, Florida, last week.

Ad

Ahead of making comments about the three running back usage, Glenn said that Hall was doing well mentally after struggling in 2024.

"I think, mentally, he's in a good place," Glenn said.

In 16 games in 2024, Breece Hall rushed 209 times for 876 yards and five touchdowns. He also had 57 receptions for 483 yards and three touchdowns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bethany Cohen Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.



Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.



The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.



Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts. Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.