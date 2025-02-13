Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Isaiah Rodgers won his first Super Bowl title on Sunday in a win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The 27-year-old celebrated his first Super Bowl win by getting a tattoo to capture the moment.

Rodgers showcased the tattoo with a brief video on X showing the Super Bowl LIX logo, the 40-22 score and his #34 jersey number on the back of his leg.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The social media post garnered a split reaction from NFL fans with some in favor of Rodgers' new tattoo and others raising their eyebrows. One fan said they were 'proud' of Rodgers for winning his first Super Bowl after being suspended from the NFL for an entire season due to gambling.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Another said they felt the Super Bowl LIX win was just a "Participation Trophy" for Rodgers as he didn't play an integral part in the Philadelphia Eagles' success this season.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some fans continued to show their appreciation and excitement for Isaiah Rodgers and his first Super Bowl win. Some said they were so happy for him that after his NFL suspension, he could continue playing in the National Football League and succeed.

"They can never take that away literally #Eagles."-one fan said

"Can't tell you how happy I am for you and the whole team. You guys worked your asses off and deserve this! GO BIRDS."-said another

The fans who felt Isaiah Rodgers didn't earn the Super Bowl win and shouldn't have gotten a permanent tattoo continued to express their feelings on X as well. One said that they felt it was a smart idea and others questioned why he didn't add the Philadelphia Eagles logo in the ink.

"Hate we cut him for bull****. @Colts"-one fan who was against the idea said

"Next to getting your own birthday or birth year these are by far the dumbest of tattoos!"-one person on X stated

"Isaiah there no mention of the eagles anywhere on it man!"-one fan who suggested a change in design said

Isaiah Rodgers forced to change IG caption after betting reference

Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers was suspended by the NFL in August 2023 for violating the league's gambling policy. The Indianapolis Colts released him after the suspension was handed out and the Eagles, aware that he couldn't play until 2024, signed him.

After winning Super Bowl LIX with the Philadelphia Eagles, Rodgers celebrated the moment by sharing a photo of himself with the Lombardi Trophy. The photo that was taken in the locker room after the game, was shared on Instagram and featured a reference to his past gambling accusations.

“I aint BET this time but I would’ve BET on myself. ✅🏆”-Rodgers wrote on Instagram

The caption referring to his past gambling suspension quickly circulated on social media which led to Rodgers deciding to change it.

"WORLD CHAMPS"-the new Instagram post read

Rodgers played 15 games with the Eagles this season, with three starts. He totaled 17 tackles and four passes defended on the year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.